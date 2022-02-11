The Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 151 Route 6 W, Coudersport,, will not reopen after the structure was declared unsafe. The roof of an adjacent building collapsed on Friday, Feb. 4, and damaged the structure of the FW&GS store.
Customers are encouraged to shop for wines, spirits, and accessories at these FW&GS locations:
- 66 W. Mill St., Port Allegany, McKean County
- 15 West St., Galeton, Potter County
Additional locations and store hours can be found at FWGS.com.
“We are grateful that no one was seriously injured in the building collapse, and we thank the first responders who arrived on the scene so quickly to help the victims Friday night,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. “The PLCB is looking for a new location from which to serve the people of Coudersport, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our Potter County customers.”
The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling nearly $18.7 billion since the agency’s inception – are returned to Pennsylvania’s General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.