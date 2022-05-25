Applications for grant funding from the McKean County Community Foundation, Joe DeMott Community Development Fund are due by July 1.
This fund supports projects that will encourage the arts, community development, education, the environment and health and social services within the Port Allegany School District. Applicants should be 501c3 tax-exempt organizations, a school, municipality or religious organization.
The MCCF board reviews applications based on the applying organization’s stability, the impact its work has on the community, the feasibility of the project and the role a grant from the Joe DeMott Fund would play in the overall project.
The online grant application is available at www.mckeancountyfoundation.org and will be submitted via email to mccf@mckeancountyfoundation.org. Grant requests for 2022 should not exceed $600.
Applicants will be able to complete the grant application entirely online through the Foundation’s online grant system. Contact MCCF with any questions at 814-834-2125 or the sites given above.