Beginning Feb. 15, the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library in Port Allegany began offering limited capacity browsing and will also continue the library to-go window service for patrons. Visit the library's website for information on how to participate. Patrons must follow the library's COVID-19 Safety Measures: http://www.swsmithlibrary.org/limited-capacity-browsing--library-to-go-service.html

