The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invites job seekers to attend its job fair at the Port Allegany Veterans Club at 4743 Route 155, Port Allegany, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 8.
During the job fair, PennDOT staff will be on hand to answer applicants’ questions about the opportunities available in Cameron, McKean and Potter counties, help applicants submit their online applications, and, for select positions, conduct driver’s skills tests and on-the-spot interviews with the possibility of making conditional offers.
Available positions include transportation equipment operator trainee, transportation equipment operator A, maintenance repairman and radio dispatcher. These are opportunities for permanent and temporary employment.
Since there may be on-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers for select positions, bring two forms of identification.
PennDOT is an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about additional jobs, visit www.employment.pa.gov.
For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District2.