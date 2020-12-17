Dear Santa,
I hope you and Mrs. Clause are well. I have been doing good in class. I reely wont a ex boxsetup and a dirt bike. I hope that you have no trubole whith the elufint. I love you.
Love
Alaina L.
Dear Santa,
I’ hope your having a good day. I have been helping my Mom with chores. I would like for Christmas is a Teddy bear and a ps4. Pleas be safe. Tell mrs Clausi sead hi pleas. Thank you. I love Christmas*
Jillian R.
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a safe Christmas. I have been cleaning my room. I would Love a guitar. I would Love black. Stay safe.
thank you
Alivia B.
Dear Santa,
I Love you Santa are you dowing well. I have ben cotertrateing on my school. I would appreciate some puzls. I would also appiciate some new masks. Be saff on Christmas Eve!
I Love you,
Kiya T.
Dear Santa,
I hope the raindeer are grate. I have bene a good boy. I have bene lisning to Mis. Borro. I wont for Christmas a elf on the self I will appres hat a sellfone love you
Brayden M. K.
Dear Santa,
I hope you and the elfs are doing good. I have not been in the dog houe 1 time this year. I would apricate a tall easal or art kit. Santa you’re the coolest. marry Christmas. love you
Blake J.
Dear santu
I hope you have a grate yaer and a Chismis and I do to. Pleas tell mrs clais canI have a LoL doll and a omg doll. My name is Shadlyn Pinchock. I was good. Santu varyn mach
Shadlyn P.
Dear Santa,
I love you satna.I have been good in school. I will love what you git me. I whode like a horse satel. A elf on the sefe so it can whach me so if I am good ir bad. Ples be Safe satna mare Christmas satna I love you Santa have a nice day
From
Bell A. H.
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good year. I lisin to my teacher. I would appreciate a play stashin. I woujld appreciate a cat. You are so so nuys. I hop you have a grat Christmas. you and the elfs are nuys. I hope you don’t have no fun. I love you
Aron M.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are not sick I was a good boy becos I help pepel in school and I lisen in school. I wood like it if you kould get me a toy. I love you Santa
From
Landyn B. to Santa
Dear Santa,
I hope youa re well. I have bee a very good Boy becas I have been a help. I wod appreciate a rccar and a fon. I love you
Quinn T.
Dear Santa,
Hiw r you? I halp my mom wif the deses. I psat a Blu Mtrsikl.
I love Crasmas.
From,
Maddie O.
Dear Santa,
I um bene is god is ik I taka r uvm it hos ar t be best thank u so muk I d ka rub presints I jost wom I elf on the self Thunk u so mukc I luv mief on the self
November R.
Dear Santa
I am thus asckek haw is show tooekoltos doing at the nosrchpol. I well appreciate if you gev me a toe gun. gP5 I love you
Frum
Alex