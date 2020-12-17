Dear Santa,

I hope you and Mrs. Clause are well. I have been doing good in class. I reely wont a ex boxsetup and a dirt bike. I hope that you have no trubole whith the elufint. I love you.

Love

Alaina L.

Dear Santa,

I’ hope your having a good day. I have been helping my Mom with chores. I would like for Christmas is a Teddy bear and a ps4. Pleas be safe. Tell mrs Clausi sead hi pleas. Thank you. I love Christmas*

Jillian R.

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a safe Christmas. I have been cleaning my room. I would Love a guitar. I would Love black. Stay safe.

thank you

Alivia B.

Dear Santa,

I Love you Santa are you dowing well. I have ben cotertrateing on my school. I would appreciate some puzls. I would also appiciate some new masks. Be saff on Christmas Eve!

I Love you,

Kiya T.

Dear Santa,

I hope the raindeer are grate. I have bene a good boy. I have bene lisning to Mis. Borro. I wont for Christmas a elf on the self I will appres hat a sellfone love you

Brayden M. K.

Dear Santa,

I hope you and the elfs are doing good. I have not been in the dog houe 1 time this year. I would apricate a tall easal or art kit. Santa you’re the coolest. marry Christmas. love you

Blake J.

Dear santu

I hope you have a grate yaer and a Chismis and I do to. Pleas tell mrs clais canI have a LoL doll and a omg doll. My name is Shadlyn Pinchock. I was good. Santu varyn mach

Shadlyn P.

Dear Santa,

I love you satna.I have been good in school. I will love what you git me. I whode like a horse satel. A elf on the sefe so it can whach me so if I am good ir bad. Ples be Safe satna mare Christmas satna I love you Santa have a nice day

From

Bell A. H.

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good year. I lisin to my teacher. I would appreciate a play stashin. I woujld appreciate a cat. You are so so nuys. I hop you have a grat Christmas. you and the elfs are nuys. I hope you don’t have no fun. I love you

Aron M.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are not sick I was a good boy becos I help pepel in school and I lisen in school. I wood like it if you kould get me a toy. I love you Santa

From

Landyn B. to Santa

Dear Santa,

I hope youa re well. I have bee a very good Boy becas I have been a help. I wod appreciate a rccar and a fon. I love you

Quinn T.

Dear Santa,

Hiw r you? I halp my mom wif the deses. I psat a Blu Mtrsikl.

I love Crasmas.

From,

Maddie O.

Dear Santa,

I um bene is god is ik I taka r uvm it hos ar t be best thank u so muk I d ka rub presints I jost wom I elf on the self Thunk u so mukc I luv mief on the self

November R.

Dear Santa

I am thus asckek haw is show tooekoltos doing at the nosrchpol. I well appreciate if you gev me a toe gun. gP5 I love you

Frum

Alex

