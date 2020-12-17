Dear Santa,

Is Comet doing gud? Cen I ples have a Americn girl dol a smart wich. I wot my ant Nice bac. Santa hav a grat Chrismas.

From Lilya

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good today. Can I have a tablet and a fingerling? I lick your prezit that you giv me evere yer. I hope you and misis claus or dooing good to. Merry Christmas.

Isabella H.

Dear Santa,

How are you duing? Can I hav a fone and brbe dol Please? I hope your rander are gud.

Your friend

Aubree R.

Dear Santa,

How are you do in these das Santa? Can I have a fone ant a giint box for mchbox cars? Ples an thank you. I luiv you santa

Your friend,

Alex s.

Dear Santa,

Do you Like The cokes? Can I plese have a fone and crafting stuf? I hope ou have a merry Christmas!

Love,

Tayana W.

Dear Santa

How are you and mrs.claus and the raindeer. Can I have battle bots with upgraded contollers. Mary chrismiss

Landon

How are you Santa? May I pleas have a Elf on the shelf. Merry christmas.

Love,

Lily H.

Dear Santa

How are you doing? May I have a phone, Nintendo, clos, and a PS4 cancholer

Love,

Canyon

Der Santu,

Hou are the rander? May I have a play stashin for crismis ple and thank you.

Love

Matthew

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? May I please have a Slime poket. How is Mrs. Claus doing?

Love,

Allison

Dear Santa,

I hope your raindeer are well. canI plase have legos for Christmas and a nintido switch and games with it.

Merry Christmas Santa

From,

Langston

Dear Santa,

How are you? May I have a Nitendo switch not LITE, Minecraft for a nitendo swich. Tell Mrs. Claus thank you for giving me a second chance.

Love,

Caleb

Dear Santa,

how are you doing can I plees have toy pupy

Merry Christmas,

Liam

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? What I want for Christmas is for corona 19 to be over. And a polly pocket rainbow purs and prezzent pets.

Love,

Eleanor

Dear Santa

How are you, can I pleaes can I have a arejoe car plees thank you Santa merry chrismas

Love form

Reznor

Dear Santa

May I please have spynijs kit ana shark pupip plea and a Stunbuton pleas and chads nunchuks that zap thank you. How are you two doing?

Love,

Anthony

