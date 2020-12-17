Dear Santa,
Is Comet doing gud? Cen I ples have a Americn girl dol a smart wich. I wot my ant Nice bac. Santa hav a grat Chrismas.
From Lilya
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good today. Can I have a tablet and a fingerling? I lick your prezit that you giv me evere yer. I hope you and misis claus or dooing good to. Merry Christmas.
Isabella H.
Dear Santa,
How are you duing? Can I hav a fone and brbe dol Please? I hope your rander are gud.
Your friend
Aubree R.
Dear Santa,
How are you do in these das Santa? Can I have a fone ant a giint box for mchbox cars? Ples an thank you. I luiv you santa
Your friend,
Alex s.
Dear Santa,
Do you Like The cokes? Can I plese have a fone and crafting stuf? I hope ou have a merry Christmas!
Love,
Tayana W.
Dear Santa
How are you and mrs.claus and the raindeer. Can I have battle bots with upgraded contollers. Mary chrismiss
Landon
How are you Santa? May I pleas have a Elf on the shelf. Merry christmas.
Love,
Lily H.
Dear Santa
How are you doing? May I have a phone, Nintendo, clos, and a PS4 cancholer
Love,
Canyon
Der Santu,
Hou are the rander? May I have a play stashin for crismis ple and thank you.
Love
Matthew
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? May I please have a Slime poket. How is Mrs. Claus doing?
Love,
Allison
Dear Santa,
I hope your raindeer are well. canI plase have legos for Christmas and a nintido switch and games with it.
Merry Christmas Santa
From,
Langston
Dear Santa,
How are you? May I have a Nitendo switch not LITE, Minecraft for a nitendo swich. Tell Mrs. Claus thank you for giving me a second chance.
Love,
Caleb
Dear Santa,
how are you doing can I plees have toy pupy
Merry Christmas,
Liam
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? What I want for Christmas is for corona 19 to be over. And a polly pocket rainbow purs and prezzent pets.
Love,
Eleanor
Dear Santa
How are you, can I pleaes can I have a arejoe car plees thank you Santa merry chrismas
Love form
Reznor
Dear Santa
May I please have spynijs kit ana shark pupip plea and a Stunbuton pleas and chads nunchuks that zap thank you. How are you two doing?
Love,
Anthony