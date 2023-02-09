The Port Allegany School District will hold kindergarten registration on Wednesday and Thursday, March 1 and 2, by appointment only at the Port Allegany Elementary School.
Children who will be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023 are eligible for admission to kindergarten.
To pre-register a child, call the elementary office at 814-642-9557 ext. 3002 before Thursday, Feb. 23 between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
The secretary will take the necessary information and schedule an appointment for a registration visit on March 1 or 2.
Parents will receive a packet of information, including forms to be completed which can be returned on or before the registration visit.
The child’s birth certificate and immunization record must be submitted with the enrollment packet.