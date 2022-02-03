Kindergarten registration for the Port Allegany School District will be held Tuesday, March 1, and Wednesday, March 2, at the Port Allegany Elementary School by appointment only.
Children who will be five years of age on or before Sept. 1 are eligible for admission to kindergarten.
To pre-register your child, call the elementary office at 814-642-9557 ext. 3200 between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. before Thursday, Feb. 24. The secretary will take the necessary information and schedule an appointment for a registration visit on March 1 or March 2.
Parents will receive a packet of information including forms to be completed and returned on or before the registration visit. The child’s birth certificate and immunization record must be submitted with the enrollment packet.