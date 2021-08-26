Community members are encouraged to donate blood at the Community Blood Bank’s upcoming blood drive in Port Allegany to help restore the blood supply to adequate levels.
Critically low blood supplies in the area are driving the Community Blood Bank’s ongoing need for donors. Blood donations are being used at a higher rate than donors have been giving, creating a deficit in the community.
A blood drive will be held at the Port Allegany VMI on 4743 Rt. 155 S., Port Allegany, from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30.
All those donating will receive a $5 Sheetz gift card and be entered to win a $100 Walmart gift card.
Call Shari at 814-688-3696 to schedule an appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to reduce the wait time, but not required.
Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.
To learn more or to find a blood drive near you, visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.