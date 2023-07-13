The Allegany Mountain Engine & Implement Association will hold its 45th annual show from July 21-23 at the show grounds on Route 155 South, Port Allegany.
The show will feature International trucks, tractors and engines. A second feature is logging and lumbering.
Demonstrations begin at 9 a.m. and food concessions are available all weekend. Limited primitive camping is available for exhibitors and vendors.
The three-day event features antique equipment demonstrations, large engines running, engine and implement exhibits, model engine displays and craft vendors and flea market.
A play area is set aside for children and kiddie tractor pulls will be held at 2 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. There will be live music and raffles all three days and a white elephant auction that begins at 6 p.m. Saturday.
A home cooked dinner will be served starting at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A church service will be held at 8 a.m. Sunday.
For more information, call Ilene Altenheim at 814-274-9798 or email minamayor111@gmail.com or call or text Tim Garity at 814-363-0578.