Thanks to a generous grant from the McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF), the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library distributed 799 free healthy snacks to children from June 1 to Aug. 23.
Free healthy food was also provided at summer library events and programs such as Star Wars Reads Day, 5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run, Holiday Extravaganza in July, Leap into Science Parts 1-3, Pop-Up Story Hour, Pop-Up SummerQuest, Family Fun Day, Splish Splash Day, Jeffini the Great, Jim Ronan and the Juice Box Heroes and more.
In response to the ongoing pandemic, MCCF established the COVID-19 Assistance Fund in the spring of 2020. This outbreak has been impacting the community in many ways. By establishing the COVID-19 Assistance Fund in McKean County, MCCF’s purpose is to bolster and coordinate philanthropic response to the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on McKean County neighbors, communities and the non-profit agencies that serve them.
The COVID-19 Assistance Fund is made up of public donations. MCCF invites donors to join in this effort. By pooling funds, MCCF can collectively support our community nonprofits and make a bigger impact on their needs. MCCF will waive administrative fees on all donations and will distribute 100% of all donations to those agencies in need by an open grant process.
Donations to this fund can be mailed to the McKean County Community Foundation at P.O. Box 708, Bradford, PA, 16701, with check made payable to the MCCF — COVID-19 Assistance Fund. Learn more at mckeancountyfoundation.org.