S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library will hold a Holiday Extravaganza from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.
If you missed the traditional holiday activity in December, the Smith library is bringing back the party this July with free holiday-themed books and snacks for kids (while supplies last), a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, playtime in the gingerbread house, ride sin the holiday scoot, writing and mailing a letter to Santa Claus and a holiday photo booth.
In addition, you can support the library by participating in the Noah’s Ark Animal Workshop Kit Building Fund Fundraiser.
Participants can choose to build either a Snowflake Bear or a Snow Monster for $25, while supplies last. Each kit contains a 16-inch plush toy animal with zipper closure, fiberfill stuffing, a rainbow wish star, a birth certificate and a buddy bag.
Pre-orders may be placed online beginning July 12 at https://forms.gle/HEiKMRfT9ZRwgTbT9.