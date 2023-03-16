Communities across the state, including Potter County, will celebrate Pennsylvania 4-H Week March 12-18, marking more than 100 years of programs that aid and educate youth.
The Potter County commissioners passed a proclamation recognizing 4-H Week in the county and praising 4-H for its continuing service to the commonwealth’s citizens.
The term “4-H” often calls to mind youngsters showing calves and sheep at a county fair, but animal science is only part of what makes up 4-H.
With a focus on hands-on learning, 4-H members can explore technology, civic engagement, healthy living, fashion design, cooking, environmental stewardship, forestry and wildlife, entomology, community service and other subjects.
4-H is the state’s largest youth development organization, with clubs in rural communities, small towns and big cities.
A nationwide total of nearly 6 million children and teens, ages 5 to 18, take part in 4-H.
In Pennsylvania, 4-H reaches more than 77,000 members in all 67 counties and includes a network of more than 6,000 adult volunteers.
In celebration of Pennsylvania 4-H Week, 4-H clubs throughout Potter County will be decorating windows in their communities to showcase their 4-H projects and achievements from throughout the year.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a nonformal educational youth-development program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens.
To find your local 4-H program and club, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-H.