Rules
- Open to any individual amateur baker who is a Pennsylvania resident. One entry per person.
- Entrants may not have won 1st place in this Angel Food Cake contest at any other fair in 2022.
- Entire entry must be made from scratch. No pre-packaged ingredients may be used (ex: pre-made mixes, cookie dough, pie crust, frosting, etc.) All ingredients and decorations must be edible.
- Pennsylvania produced & packed eggs are requested to be used, if possible. Please look for the PEQAP or PA packaging dates on the carton.
- The entire cake entry must be submitted for judging on cardboard or other food safe disposable setting. (All pans, plates and dishes are considered to be disposable and will not be returned.)
- Recipe(s) listing the ingredients and the preparation instructions must be submitted with the entry (printed on one-side of 8-1/2” x 11” size paper). Entrant’s name, address and phone number must be printed on the back of all the pages. (All recipes and cakes will become the property of the Fair or PA Farm Show and will not be returned.)
- Refrigeration is not available at the Fair or PA Farm Show. Entries that require refrigeration after baking must indicate so in the recipe. Those entries will not be sold, auctioned, or otherwise distributed for consumption after judging for food safety reasons.
- Judging will be based on the following criteria: Flavor (smell, taste, flavoring) 30 points, Inside Characteristics (texture & lightness) 25 points, Overall Appearance (surface, size, color) 20 points, Creativity 15 points, Topping, Icing or Decoration 10 points.
Fair prizes: 1st = $25, 2nd = $15, 3rd = $10.
First Place Winner is eligible for the 2023 Pa. Farm Show competition. Premiums for the 2023 Pa. Farm Show competition are: first place — $500, second place — $250, third place — $100, fourth place – rosette ribbon, fifth place – rosette ribbon.