Each county/local fair is encouraged to conduct a 34th Annual Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest.
Rules are as follows:
- Open to any individual amateur baker who is a Pennsylvania resident. One entry per person.
- Entrants may not have won 1st place in this Blue Ribbon Apple Pie contest at any other fair in 2022.
- Entire entry must be made from scratch. No pre-packaged ingredients may be used (ex: pre-made mixes, cookie dough, pie crust, frosting, etc.) All ingredients and decorations must be edible.
- Recipe must include at least 60% apples in the filling. It does not need to be a “traditional” two crusted apple pie and it can have a variety of fillings.
- The entire pie must be submitted for judging in a food safe disposable pie pan. (All pans, plates and dishes are considered to be disposable and will not be returned.)
- The recipe for the pie and pie crust must be submitted with the entry. It should be submitted on one side of 8 ½” by 11” paper. The recipe must list all the ingredients, quantities, and the preparation instructions. Entrant’s name, address and phone number must be printed on the back side of all the pages. (All recipes and pies will become the property of the Fair or PA Farm Show and will not be returned.)
- Refrigeration is not available at the Fair or PA Farm Show. Entries that require refrigeration after baking must indicate so in the recipe. Those entries will not be sold, auctioned or otherwise distributed for consumption after judging for food safety reasons.
- Judging will be based on the following criteria: Flavor 30 points, Filling: consistency, doneness, moistness & flavor 25 points, Crust: color, flavor, texture doneness 20 points, Overall Appearance 15 points, Creativity 10 points. Total: 100 Points
Creativity is essential. Do not limit your contest to a “traditional” two-crusted apple pie. Judges are looking for a variety of fillings; the pie must include at least 60% apples in the filling.
The recipe for the pie and pie crust will also need to be submitted when entering at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
NOTE: If an individual has already won first place at another fair in 2022 for this Blue Ribbon Apple Pie contest, that individual is qualified to compete at the 2023 PA Farm Show and is no longer eligible to enter this contest. First Place Winner is eligible for the 2023 PA Farm Show competition.
Premiums for the 2023 PA Farm Show competition are: first place — $500, second place — $250, third place — $100, fourth place – rosette ribbon, fifth place – rosette ribbon.