This camp will introduce learners to the many elements of video games. We will focus on gaming industry history, game development processes, game genres, storyboarding, game environment, character design, interface design, game play and the psychology of game design.
The camp is scheduled for July 11 – July 14 at the Seneca Highlands CTC Networking Classroom. Camp is held from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and is for students entering grades 5 – 9. The cost is $60 per person. Students should plan to bring a bag lunch each day. For more information or to register, call (814) 545-1333 or visitwww.pottercountyedcouncil.org.