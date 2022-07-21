Sunday, July 31
9-10:30 a.m. — Check in of Rabbits
11 a.m. — Rabbit Show
12 noon — Horse Pull
11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Check in of Swine
1 p.m. — Kiddie Land rides; arm bands half price
11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Check in of all Goats and Sheep. Beef for the Junior Livestock Sale
6 p.m. — Weigh in of Market Animals
4 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies
4:30 p.m. — Kiddie Parade
6-10 p.m. — Kiddie Land rides; arm bands half price
6-9 p.m. — Music by not Norman
Monday, Aug. 1
7 a.m. — Weigh in of Market Beef
9 a.m.-8 p.m. — Check in of Beef & Dairy Cattle
9 a.m.-7 p.m. — Check in of Horses
10 a.m. — Market Goat Show immediately followed by Dairy Goat Show.
1-7 p.m. — Entry of 4-H Exhibits Flowers, Baked Goods, Canned Goods, Hay & Grain, Vegetables, Fruits & Nuts, Needlecraft, Art, Photo, Craft, Maple & Apiary
1-5 p.m. — Rides
6-9 p.m. — Music by Keepin’ it Country
6-10 p.m. — Rides
Tuesday, Aug. 2 Tri-County REC Day
Exhibit buildings open after judging is completed
9 a.m.-8 p.m. — Check in of Dairy Cattle
9 a.m. — Swine Show
9 a.m. — Horse Halter Classes followed by Trail & Driving Classes
1 — 5 p.m. — Rides
6-10 p.m. — Rides
7 p.m. — Baked Goods Auction
6-7 & 8-10 p.m. — Music by Generations
Wednesday, Aug. 3 Military Appreciation Day
Present proof of military service at the Main Refreshment Stand for a free sandwich and& drink. Thank you for your past and present service.
8 a.m. — Horse Performance Classes all but Open Trail & Driving
9 a.m. — Beef Show
1 p.m. — Sheep Show
1-5 p.m. — Rides
6 p.m. — Animal Dress-Up Contest (Sheep, goat, dairy and beef animals that are entered in fair)
6-10 p.m. — Rides
6-9 p.m. — Music by Wild Fire
Thursday, Aug. 4
9 a.m. — Dairy Show
12 noon — Horse Gaming Classes
1-5 p.m. — Rides
6-10 p.m. — Rides
6-10 p.m. — Music by Happy Days (a 50’s Review)
8 p.m. — Crowning of the Fair Queen
Friday, Aug. 5
9 a.m. — Junior Dairy Show
10 a.m. — Horse Fun & Costume Show (makeup if needed)
1 — 5 p.m. — Rides
6-10 p.m. — Rides
7 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Jr. Livestock Auction
6-10 p.m. — Music by Dave Shields Band
Saturday, Aug. 6
1-5 p.m. — Rides
5 p.m. — Release of Exhibits
6-10 p.m. — Rides
6-10 p.m. — Music by Another Round
Schedule subject to change.