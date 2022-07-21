Sunday, July 31

9-10:30 a.m. — Check in of Rabbits

11 a.m. — Rabbit Show

12 noon — Horse Pull

11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Check in of Swine

1 p.m. — Kiddie Land rides; arm bands half price

11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Check in of all Goats and Sheep. Beef for the Junior Livestock Sale

6 p.m. — Weigh in of Market Animals

4 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies

4:30 p.m. — Kiddie Parade

6-10 p.m. — Kiddie Land rides; arm bands half price

6-9 p.m. — Music by not Norman

Monday, Aug. 1

7 a.m. — Weigh in of Market Beef

9 a.m.-8 p.m. — Check in of Beef & Dairy Cattle

9 a.m.-7 p.m. — Check in of Horses

10 a.m. — Market Goat Show immediately followed by Dairy Goat Show.

1-7 p.m. — Entry of 4-H Exhibits Flowers, Baked Goods, Canned Goods, Hay & Grain, Vegetables, Fruits & Nuts, Needlecraft, Art, Photo, Craft, Maple & Apiary

1-5 p.m. — Rides

6-9 p.m. — Music by Keepin’ it Country

6-10 p.m. — Rides

Tuesday, Aug. 2 Tri-County REC Day

Exhibit buildings open after judging is completed

9 a.m.-8 p.m. — Check in of Dairy Cattle

9 a.m. — Swine Show

9 a.m. — Horse Halter Classes followed by Trail & Driving Classes

1 — 5 p.m. — Rides

6-10 p.m. — Rides

7 p.m. — Baked Goods Auction

6-7 & 8-10 p.m. — Music by Generations

Wednesday, Aug. 3 Military Appreciation Day

Present proof of military service at the Main Refreshment Stand for a free sandwich and& drink. Thank you for your past and present service.

8 a.m. — Horse Performance Classes all but Open Trail & Driving

9 a.m. — Beef Show

1 p.m. — Sheep Show

1-5 p.m. — Rides

6 p.m. — Animal Dress-Up Contest (Sheep, goat, dairy and beef animals that are entered in fair)

6-10 p.m. — Rides

6-9 p.m. — Music by Wild Fire

Thursday, Aug. 4

9 a.m. — Dairy Show

12 noon — Horse Gaming Classes

1-5 p.m. — Rides

6-10 p.m. — Rides

6-10 p.m. — Music by Happy Days (a 50’s Review)

8 p.m. — Crowning of the Fair Queen

Friday, Aug. 5

9 a.m. — Junior Dairy Show

10 a.m. — Horse Fun & Costume Show (makeup if needed)

1 — 5 p.m. — Rides

6-10 p.m. — Rides

7 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Jr. Livestock Auction

6-10 p.m. — Music by Dave Shields Band

Saturday, Aug. 6

1-5 p.m. — Rides

5 p.m. — Release of Exhibits

6-10 p.m. — Rides

6-10 p.m. — Music by Another Round

Schedule subject to change.