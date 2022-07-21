Rules
- Open to any individual amateur baker who is a Pennsylvania resident. One entry per person.
- Entrants may not have won 1st place in this Homemade Chocolate Cake contest at any other fair in 2022.
- Entire entry must be made from scratch. No pre-packaged ingredients may be used (ex: pre-made mixes, cookie dough, pie crust, frosting, etc.) All ingredients and decorations must be edible.
- Cake recipe must feature chocolate or cocoa as a main ingredient.
- Entry must be a layered chocolate cake.
- Entry must be frosted and frosting must also be made from “scratch” (no pre-packaged frosting).
- The entire cake entry must be submitted for judging on cardboard or other food safe disposable setting. (All pans, plates and dishes are considered to be disposable and will not be returned.)
- Recipes must be submitted with the entry, printed on one side of 8-1/2” x 11” paper. Recipe must list all ingredients, quantities, and the preparation instructions. Entrant’s name, address and phone number must be printed on the back side of all the pages. (All recipes and cakes will become the property of the Fair or PA Farm Show and will not be returned.)
- Refrigeration is not available at the fair or PA Farm Show. Entries that require refrigeration after baking must indicate so in the recipe. Those entries will not be sold, auctioned or otherwise distributed for consumption after judging for food safety reasons.
- Judging Criteria: Flavor 30 points
(aroma, taste, good balance of flavorings), Texture 25 points (moist and tender crumb; not soggy or dry), Inside Characteristics 20 points (even grain, evenly baked; free from air pockets), Outside Characteristics 15 points (consistent shape/size/surface; overall appeal), Frosting 10 points (taste, texture, even color)
- , Total 100 points.
First Place Winner is eligible for the 2023 PA Farm Show competition. Premiums for the 2023 Pa. Farm Show competition are: first $500, second $250, third $100, fourth ribbon, fifth rosette ribbon.