The Pennsylvania Lumber Museum is hosting Snow-Mobility Weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18, 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The museum is 10 miles west of Galeton and 10 miles east of Coudersport at 5660 Route 6 in Ulysses Township.

For this weekend only, if there is enough snow, the museum will work with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to open a special five-mile route for snowmobilers from Thompson Road, south of Route 6 in the Susquehannock State Forest to the museum.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, if conditions allow, Curt Weinhold will lead a free, 4.5-mile cross-country skiing excursion. It will begin promptly at 9 a.m. at the trailhead near the DCNR Bureau of Forestry District 15 Office located at the top of Denton Hill.

Interested skiers should meet at the District 15 office at 8:45 a.m. A limited amount of cross country ski equipment can be borrowed at no cost. The mostly downhill route will include Denton Hill cross-country ski trails and end at the museum. If there is not enough snow to cross-country ski, a regular hike will be held instead.

All visitors, including snowmobilers and cross-country skiers, are welcome to warm up in the museum’s program room with hot beverages, which will be available for a donation between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

On Saturday only between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. will be a pancake breakfast for $8 per person with all proceeds to benefit the museum and its educational programs. The breakfast will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, two sausage patties and a choice of coffee, tea or hot cocoa.

Between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, the museum will show a variety of documentary films for free during the pancake breakfast. Among the documentaries are two new ones: the Bob and Dotty Webber documentary “Mountain Souls” and the Gale Largey documentary “Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds.” Others are: “The CCC," “A Peaceful Revolution,” “The Last Raft: A Story of Courage and Tragedy on the Susquehanna,” “Gifford Pinchot’s Conservation Legacy,” “Mira Lloyd Dock: A Beautiful Crusade,” “Straight Talk: the Ralph Abele Story,” “Voices of Pine Creek: An Oral History (Vols. 1 & 2)” and “America’s First Forest: Carl Schenck and the Asheville Experiment."

Regular admission rates apply for those touring museum exhibits; complimentary admission (one per person) is included with the purchase of a pancake breakfast.

For more information, call 1-814-435-2652.