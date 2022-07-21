The goal of the PA Preferred® Baking Contest is to encourage young people across the Commonwealth to participate in Pennsylvania’s agricultural fairs by showcasing Pennsylvania grown and produced products in their contest entries.
Rules
- Open to any individual amateur baker (ages 8 through 18 at the time of the fair’s contest) who is a Pennsylvania resident. One entry per person.
- Entrants may not have won 1st place in this PA Preferred® Junior Baking contest at any other fair in 2022.
- Entry must be six (6) individual sized portions of the baked entry item.
- Entire entry must be made from scratch. No pre-packaged ingredients may be used (ex: pre-made mixes, cookie dough, pie crust, frosting, etc.). All ingredients and decorations must be edible.
- At least two (2) PA Preferred® or locally purchased ingredients must be used in the recipe. Some examples of qualifying ingredients include grains (such as oats or flour), butter, milk, eggs, fruits and/or vegetables.
- A PA Preferred® logo is not required because not all PA Preferred® products carry the label. The name of the ingredient and the source is sufficient (see attached example). Contact RA-AGPAPreferred@pa.gov for any assistance with qualifying ingredients.
- Entry must be submitted for judging on a food safe disposable setting. (All pans, plates and dishes are considered to be disposable and will not be returned.)
- Recipe(s) must be submitted with the entry, printed on one side of 8-1/2” x 11” paper. Recipe must list all ingredients, quantities, and the preparation instructions. The name of each PA Preferred® ingredient or locally purchased ingredient must be clearly listed clearly along with the source that made/grew the product (ex: PA Preferred Milk – Galliker’s brand or Apples Smith Farm Orchard). Entrant’s name, age, address and phone number must be printed on the back side of all the pages. (All recipes and cookies-brownies-bars will become the property of the Fair or PA Farm Show and will not be returned.)
- Refrigeration is not available at the fair or PA Farm Show. Entries that require refrigeration after baking must indicate so in the recipe. Those entries will not be sold, auctioned or otherwise distributed for consumption after judging for food safety reasons.
- Judging Criteria: Flavor 30 points (aroma, taste, good balance of flavorings), Texture 25 points (appropriate for the type of cookie, brownie or bar). Inside Characteristics 20 points (even grain, evenly baked; free from air pockets), Outside Characteristics 15 points (uniform size, shape, appearance; overall appeal), Creativity 10 points, Total 100 points.
Fair Prizes are: 1st = $20, 2nd = $15, 3rd = $10.
First Place Winner is eligible for the 2023 PA Farm Show competition. Premiums for the 2023 Pa. Farm Show competition are: first $500, second $250, third $100, fourth rosette ribbon, fifth rosette ribbon.