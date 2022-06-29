The Penn State Master Gardeners of Potter County have opened their Garden Hotline for the 2022 season and are ready to take your questions.

Master Gardeners are available to provide information on vegetable gardening, plant and insect identification, pruning, fruit trees, plant pests and diseases, lawns, native plants, composting, house plants, pollinator-friendly gardening, and more. The hotline provides an opportunity for individuals to talk with Master Gardeners and get information and answers to their specific gardening-related questions, as well as detailed information and instructions.

There are several ways to contact the Garden Hotline in Potter County:

Call (814) 274-8540, ext. 103.

e-mail questions to pottermg@psu.edu

Visit the Penn State Extension Office located at 7 Water Street in Coudersport

Stop by at an Ask a Master Gardener table at community events.

Master Gardener volunteers support Penn State Extension’s educational programs in consumer horticulture. They develop their horticultural expertise through participation in educational training classes conducted by Penn State University faculty and Extension staff.

The Master Gardeners encourage local residents with questions to contact the garden hotline. They will be happy to help.