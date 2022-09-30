On Oct. 26, all four centers will be in Ulysses at the Ulysses Fire Hall for the County-Wide Get Together. The theme is “Hee Haw.” Contact your center for more information and reservations. The ATA bus will be available.
Coudersport
Oct. 1 – Falling Leaves Festival 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Baked goods, $1,000 raffle
Oct. 5 – Corn hole game, food pantry donations
Oct. 6 – Chair exercises
Oct. 7 – Bingo, Walking Club
Oct. 12 – Rack-O, LCR, dice game, food pantry donations
Oct. 13 – Exercise with bands and weights, rock painting 10 a.m.
Oct. 14 – Manipulation, Walking Club
Oct. 19 – Bingo, food pantry donations
Oct. 20 – United Health Insurance speaker Shannon Rieger 11 a.m.
Oct. 21 – Information and referral, sleep well, nutrition “What is Vitamin D?”, center nutrition “Salmon Over Red Lentils,” word puzzles
Oct. 26 – Countywide Get Together
Oct. 27 – Skip-Bo, Rummikub games, food pantry donations
Oct. 28 – Blood pressure, med checks, reminiscing “1950,” donuts and apple cider
Oct. 31 – Happy Halloween. Collecting food, canned or box items, for the food pantry for Thanksgiving meals. All food to be here by Friday, Oct. 28
Galeton
Oct. 5 – UNO, flu shots 9–11 a.m.
Oct. 6 – Crafts
Oct. 7 – Exercise, center nutrition “Hummus”
Oct. 12 – CLR games
Oct. 13 – Information and referral program “Resilience Building Back to School Questions”
Oct. 14 – Blood pressure checks with Pauline, exercise
Oct. 19 – Dominoes, games
Oct. 20 – Bingo, bring a friend
Oct. 21 – Exercise
Oct. 26 – Countywide Get Together
Oct. 27 – Monthly meeting
Oct. 28 – Exercise
Oct. 31 – Halloween party; wear your costume.
Oswayo Valley
Coffee’s up at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Oct. 3 – Exercise, center nutrition “Banana Yogurt and Cream Pie,” information and referral program
Oct. 4 – Crafts with Caren and Diane
Oct. 5 – Bingo
Oct. 10 – Exercise, center nutrition “Green Beans”
Oct. 11 – Painting with Karen Gustin, no crafts
Oct. 12 – Bingo
Oct. 17 – Exercise, blood pressure checks
Oct. 18 – Crafts with Caren and Diane
Oct. 19 – Bingo
Oct. 24 – Exercise, Pastor Appreciation Luncheon
Oct. 25 – Crafts with Caren and Diane
Oct. 26 – Countywide Get Together
Oct. 31 – Halloween fun. Special events:
Oct. 8 – Fall Festival Oswayo Valley Memorial Library
Oct. 15 – 2nd Annual Wine Walk
Oct. 13 and 27 – Community Bingo
Oct. 17 – Christmas Festival Meeting
Ulysses
Computer help with Jerry
Oct. 3 – Exercise with Donna, walking
Oct. 4 – Crafts with Charlotte, center nutrition “Banana Yogurt and Cream Pie”
Oct. 5 – Bingo
Oct. 7 – Roulette Senior Citizens Expo 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Oct. 10 – Exercise with Donna, walking
Oct. 11 – Crafts with Charlotte, information and referral program, “Nutritional Needs in Times of Stress”
Oct. 12 – Bingo, operator’s meeting
Oct. 17 – Exercise with Donna, walking
Oct. 18 – Crafts with Charlotte
Oct. 19 – Bingo, blood pressure checks
Oct. 20 – Benedict’s Bus trip to Corning Glass
Oct. 24 – Exercise with Donna, walking
Oct. 25 – Crafts with Charlotte
Oct. 26 – Countywide Get Together
Oct. 31 – Exercise with Donna, walking, Halloween party
Menu
Menu is subject to change. The suggested donation is $3.
Oct. 3 - Western omelet (ham, peppers, onions, cheese), sausage patty breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly, apple juice
Oct. 4 - Barbecue chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread, fresh orange
Oct. 5 - Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, Italian bread, cookie
Oct. 6 - Spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad with tomato, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad
Oct. 7 - Creamy parmesan pork chop, diced redskin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits, cookie
Oct. 10 - Chicken marsala with sauce, rice pilaf broccoli and cauliflower blend wheat bread, fresh fruit
Oct. 11 - Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes carrots, dinner roll, fresh fruit
Oct. 12 - Stadium hot dog on a roll, cheesy potatoes pineapple and mandarin oranges, birthday cake
Oct. 13 - Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin
Oct. 14 - Chicken stew, pepper slaw buttermilk biscuit, warm peaches
Oct. 17 - Taco salad (taco meat, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, salsa), tortilla chips, corn with pimentos, pineapple
Oct. 18 - Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, seasonal fresh fruit
Oct. 19 - Chili with cheddar cheese, tossed salad with tomato, cornbread, applesauce
Oct. 20 - Baked cod macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread , seasonal fresh fruit
Oct. 21 - Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables mini biscuit with apple butter, cookie
Oct. 24 - Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit
Oct. 25 - Sweet and sour pork, rice broccoli and cauliflower blend, dinner roll, fresh fruit
Oct. 26 - County-Wide in Ulysses: Chicken and biscuits with mixed vegetables in gravy, broccoli salad, peach cobbler
Oct. 27 - Turkey chef salad (turkey, egg, cheddar, over mixed greens with tomato), vegetable soup, dinner roll, gelatin
Oct. 28 - Sloppy joe on a bun, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit
Oct. 31 - Popcorn chicken, whipped potatoes, corn, biscuit, peaches
Contact
Coudersport 814-274-7887, Galeton 814-435-2864, OV 814 -697-7178, Ulysses 814-848-9880
For after hour cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015.