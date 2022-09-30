On Oct. 26, all four centers will be in Ulysses at the Ulysses Fire Hall for the County-Wide Get Together. The theme is “Hee Haw.” Contact your center for more information and reservations. The ATA bus will be available.

Coudersport

Oct. 1 – Falling Leaves Festival 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Baked goods, $1,000 raffle

Oct. 5 – Corn hole game, food pantry donations

Oct. 6 – Chair exercises

Oct. 7 – Bingo, Walking Club

Oct. 12 – Rack-O, LCR, dice game, food pantry donations

Oct. 13 – Exercise with bands and weights, rock painting 10 a.m.

Oct. 14 – Manipulation, Walking Club

Oct. 19 – Bingo, food pantry donations

Oct. 20 – United Health Insurance speaker Shannon Rieger 11 a.m.

Oct. 21 – Information and referral, sleep well, nutrition “What is Vitamin D?”, center nutrition “Salmon Over Red Lentils,” word puzzles

Oct. 26 – Countywide Get Together

Oct. 27 – Skip-Bo, Rummikub games, food pantry donations

Oct. 28 – Blood pressure, med checks, reminiscing “1950,” donuts and apple cider

Oct. 31 – Happy Halloween. Collecting food, canned or box items, for the food pantry for Thanksgiving meals. All food to be here by Friday, Oct. 28

Galeton

Oct. 5 – UNO, flu shots 9–11 a.m.

Oct. 6 – Crafts

Oct. 7 – Exercise, center nutrition “Hummus”

Oct. 12 – CLR games

Oct. 13 – Information and referral program “Resilience Building Back to School Questions”

Oct. 14 – Blood pressure checks with Pauline, exercise

Oct. 19 – Dominoes, games

Oct. 20 – Bingo, bring a friend

Oct. 21 – Exercise

Oct. 26 – Countywide Get Together

Oct. 27 – Monthly meeting

Oct. 28 – Exercise

Oct. 31 – Halloween party; wear your costume.

Oswayo Valley

Coffee’s up at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

Oct. 3 – Exercise, center nutrition “Banana Yogurt and Cream Pie,” information and referral program

Oct. 4 – Crafts with Caren and Diane

Oct. 5 – Bingo

Oct. 10 – Exercise, center nutrition “Green Beans”

Oct. 11 – Painting with Karen Gustin, no crafts

Oct. 12 – Bingo

Oct. 17 – Exercise, blood pressure checks

Oct. 18 – Crafts with Caren and Diane

Oct. 19 – Bingo

Oct. 24 – Exercise, Pastor Appreciation Luncheon

Oct. 25 – Crafts with Caren and Diane

Oct. 26 – Countywide Get Together

Oct. 31 – Halloween fun. Special events:

Oct. 8 – Fall Festival Oswayo Valley Memorial Library

Oct. 15 – 2nd Annual Wine Walk

Oct. 13 and 27 – Community Bingo

Oct. 17 – Christmas Festival Meeting

Ulysses

Computer help with Jerry

Oct. 3 – Exercise with Donna, walking

Oct. 4 – Crafts with Charlotte, center nutrition “Banana Yogurt and Cream Pie”

Oct. 5 – Bingo

Oct. 7 – Roulette Senior Citizens Expo 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Oct. 10 – Exercise with Donna, walking

Oct. 11 – Crafts with Charlotte, information and referral program, “Nutritional Needs in Times of Stress”

Oct. 12 – Bingo, operator’s meeting

Oct. 17 – Exercise with Donna, walking

Oct. 18 – Crafts with Charlotte

Oct. 19 – Bingo, blood pressure checks

Oct. 20 – Benedict’s Bus trip to Corning Glass

Oct. 24 – Exercise with Donna, walking

Oct. 25 – Crafts with Charlotte

Oct. 26 – Countywide Get Together

Oct. 31 – Exercise with Donna, walking, Halloween party

Menu

Menu is subject to change. The suggested donation is $3.

Oct. 3 - Western omelet (ham, peppers, onions, cheese), sausage patty breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly, apple juice

Oct. 4 - Barbecue chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread, fresh orange

Oct. 5 - Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, Italian bread, cookie

Oct. 6 - Spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad with tomato, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad

Oct. 7 - Creamy parmesan pork chop, diced redskin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits, cookie

Oct. 10 - Chicken marsala with sauce, rice pilaf broccoli and cauliflower blend wheat bread, fresh fruit

Oct. 11 - Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes carrots, dinner roll, fresh fruit

Oct. 12 - Stadium hot dog on a roll, cheesy potatoes pineapple and mandarin oranges, birthday cake

Oct. 13 - Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin

Oct. 14 - Chicken stew, pepper slaw buttermilk biscuit, warm peaches

Oct. 17 - Taco salad (taco meat, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, salsa), tortilla chips, corn with pimentos, pineapple

Oct. 18 - Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, seasonal fresh fruit

Oct. 19 - Chili with cheddar cheese, tossed salad with tomato, cornbread, applesauce

Oct. 20 - Baked cod macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread , seasonal fresh fruit

Oct. 21 - Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables mini biscuit with apple butter, cookie

Oct. 24 - Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit

Oct. 25 - Sweet and sour pork, rice broccoli and cauliflower blend, dinner roll, fresh fruit

Oct. 26 - County-Wide in Ulysses: Chicken and biscuits with mixed vegetables in gravy, broccoli salad, peach cobbler

Oct. 27 - Turkey chef salad (turkey, egg, cheddar, over mixed greens with tomato), vegetable soup, dinner roll, gelatin

Oct. 28 - Sloppy joe on a bun, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit

Oct. 31 - Popcorn chicken, whipped potatoes, corn, biscuit, peaches

Contact

Coudersport 814-274-7887, Galeton 814-435-2864, OV 814 -697-7178, Ulysses 814-848-9880

For after hour cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015.