Activities and the menus at the four senior centers in Potter County are listed below. Menus are subject to change. The suggested meal donation is $3.

For information, contact the senior center you want at: Coudersport, 814-274-7887; Galeton , 814-435-2864; Oswayo Valley, 814 -697-7178; Ulysses, 814-848-9880. For after hour cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015. CoudersportJune 8 – “Bring a Friend Day” for lunch

June 9 – Skip-Bo

June 10 – Senior Center closed; going to Daily Bread for lunch at 11:30 a.m.

June 15 – Tri-County Electrical Safety Speaker 11 a.m.

June 16 – Intakes

June 17 – Pizza party for Father’s Day, Walking Club

June 22 – Your choice with Barb and Harold

June 23 – Bingo

June 24 – Information and referral: Calcium-Rich Eating, nutrition: Cutting Calories May Extend Your Life; center nutrition: melons

June 29 – Finishing intakes, Skip-Bo

June 30 – Manipulation

Galeton

June 8 – Puzzles, information and referral

June 9 – Corn hole game

June 10 – Exercise

June 15 – Public bingo at 11 a.m.

June 16 – Uno Attack game

June 17 – Exercise

June 22 – Monthly meeting at 11 a.m.

June 23 – LCR game

June 24 – Exercise

June 29 – Card games

June 30 – Puzzles

Oswayo Valley

Coffee’s up at 9:30 a.m.; everyone is welcome

June 6 – Exercise, Call A Spade; A Spade game with prizes

June 7 – Crafts, massages, Tri-County presentations

June 8 – Bingo

June 13 – Exercise, information and referral program

June 14 – Crafts, blood pressure checks with Juanita, flag program

June 15 – Bingo

June 20 – Exercise, honoring dads party, entertainment

June 21 – Crafts, summer party so bring picnic food

June 22 – Bingo

June 27 – Exercise

June 28 – Crafts with Caren & Diane

June 29 – Bingo

Ulysses

Computer help with Jerry

June 6 – Wii, exercise with Donna

June 7 – Wii, crafts with Charlotte, center nutrition: kale

June 8 – Bingo

June 13 – Wii, exercise with Donna

June 14 – Wii, crafts with Charlotte, Flag Day, information and referral: Stay Active to Stay Sharp as You Age

June 15 – Bingo

June 20 – Wii, exercise with Donna, Father’s Day Celebration

June 21 – Wii, crafts with Charlotte

June 22 – Bingo

June 27 – Wii, exercise with Donna

June 28 – Wii, crafts with Charlotte

June 29 – Bingo, blood pressure checks

Menu

June 6 — Meatball hoagie on a roll, parmesan noodles, green beans, seasonal fresh fruit

June 7 — Honey garlic pork loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauilflower, sliced apples, cookie

June 8 — Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, white bread, birthday cake

June 9 — Crispy chef salad (mixed greens with ham, tomato, cheddar, egg), vegetable barley soup with crackers, dinner roll, warm peach crumble

June 10 — Smothered roast beef, scalloped potatoes, peas and onions, white bread, mandarin oranges

June 13 — Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit

June 14 — Sweet and sour chicken with sauce, white rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, mixed fruit

June 15 — Glazed ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll, pudding

June 16 — Supreme pizza casserole, tossed salad, green beans, white bread, applesauce

June 17 — Homemade tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato on white bread, bean soup with crackers, seasonal fresh fruit

June 20 — Creamy chicken and biscuit, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, cookie

June 21 — Barbecue pork ribette, sweet potato bites, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight

June 22 — Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato on a bun, creamy potato soup with crackers, seasonal fresh fruit

June 23 — Hot Turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, cookie

June 24 — Creamy vegetable lasagna with mozzarella, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit

June 27 — Pepper steak with gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears

June 28 — Swedish meatballs, rice, roasted Brussel sprouts, Italian breadstick, mandarin oranges

June 29 — Grilled chicken salad (chicken, egg, cheddar, mixed greens), cream of broccoli soup with crackers, dinner roll, fruited gelatin

June 30 — Baked lemon pepper white fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit