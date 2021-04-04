Activities
Coudersport
April 7 – Volunteer luncheon 11:30 a.m.
April 8 – Rack-O
April 9 – Walking club, exercise with bands and weights
April 14 – Skip-Bo
April 15 – Dominoes
April 16 – Walking Club, word puzzles, information and referral, nutrition, center nutrition “Tuna Stuffed Avocados”
April 21 – Bingo
April 22 – Skip-Bo
April 23 – Walking Club, scrabble, trip to Poppy’s Attic 10:30 a.m.
April 28 – Rummikub
April 29 – Left-center-right dice game
April 30 – Walking Club, blood pressure, medication checks, reminiscing
Galeton
April 7 – Trivia, puzzles
April 8 – Card games, Pauline medication management 10:30 a.m.
April 9 – Chair yoga 11 a.m.
April 14 – Public bingo 11 a.m.
April 15 – Left-center-right dice game Game, center nutrition: Scale Down Your Portions
April 16 – Chair yoga 11 a.m.
April 21 – Dirty bingo 11 a.m.
April 22 – Monthly meeting 11 a.m.
April 23 – Chair yoga 11 a.m.
April 28 – Volunteer luncheon, information and referral, card games
April 29 – Left-center-right dice game, puzzles
April 30 – Chair yoga 11 a.m.
Oswayo Valley
Coffee’s up at 9:30 a.m.; everyone is welcome
April 5 – 10 a.m. exercise, “Take Me Out To The Ballgame”, “Easter Dinner” dish to pass, Jerusalem
April 6 – Spinning with Renee White, center nutrition ‘Fats’
April 7 – 10 a.m. Jennifer: “Wills & Estate Planning,” bingo, afternoon cookie baking
April 12 – 10 a.m. exercise, Wending Creek Farm tour 10:30 a.m.
April 13 – 10:30 a.m. Crafts with Chris, information and referral, bingo
April 14 – Volunteer Recognition Day
April 19 – 10 a.m. exercise, Soup Making Day, cookie tray delivery
April 20 – Craft Day, soup sale, cookie tray finish
April 21 – Bingo, blood pressure checks
April 26 – 10 a.m. Exercise, reminisce time
April 27 – Craft Day, ‘Kitchen Shower’ 1 p.m.
April 28 – Bingo, Hamburger Dish Cook-Off (prizes)
Ulysses
Computer help with Jerry
April 5 – Wii, exercise with Donna, puzzles with Frank
April 6 – Wii, crafts with Charlotte
April 7 – Bingo
April 12 – Wii, exercise with Donna, puzzles with Frank
April 13 – Crafts with Charlotte, Wii
April 14 – Bingo
April 19 – Wii, exercise with Donna, puzzles with Frank
April 20 – Wii, crafts eith Charlotte
April 21 – Bingo, volunteer finner
April 26 – Wii, exercises with Donna, puzzles with Frank
April 27 – Wii, Crafts With Charlotte
April 28 – Bingo, blood pressure checks
Menu
Provided by the Potter County Human Services and the Area Agency On Aging, all menus are subject to change. The suggested donation is $3.
April 5 — Beef burgundy - bowtie pasta, carrot coins, wheat bread, fresh orange
April 6 — Chili cheese hot dog on a bun, baked potato, green beans, cinnamon applesauce
April 7 — Coudersport volunteer lunch: chicken and biscuit dinner, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, birthday cake
April 8 — Orange glazed pork loin, blended rice, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits
April 9 — Chicken marsala with gravy, bowtie pasta, brussel sprouts, wheat bread, mixed fruit
April 12 — Baked meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, creamed corn, wheat bread, raspberry sherbet
April 13 — Brunch day: Western omelet (ham peppers, onions, cheese), breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly, orange juice
April 14 — OV volunteer lunch: Ham, mashed sweet potatoes, broccoli salad, dinner roll, apple pie
April 15 — Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread, mixed fruit
April 16 — Roasted pork loin with gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, sliced apples
April 19 — Potato crusted fish, Tuscan mac and cheese, Italian green beans, wheat bread, fresh grapes
April 20 — Salisbury Steak with gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, corn and pimentos, white bread, pears
April 21 — Ulysses volunteer lunch: Reuben sandwich, macaroni salad, peas, peaches, blackberry pie
April 22 — Baked cabbage roll with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrot coins, dinner roll, strawberry shortcake
April 23 — Mild buffalo chicken salad on a bun with shredded lettuce, baked potato soup with crackers, fresh melon
April 26 — Cheeseburger on a bun, barbecue butterbeans, macaroni salad, fresh cantaloupe
April 27 — Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, tossed salad with tomato and dressing, applesauce
April 28 — Galeton volunteer lunch: Hot dog on a bun, macaroni salad, mixed vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower & carrots), pineapple tidbits, strawberry short cake with whipped topping
April 29 — Chicken cobb salad (diced chicken, egg, bacon bits, cheddar cheese over mixed greens), barley veggie soup with crackers, dinner roll, sunset peaches
April 30 — Pulled pork sandwich on a bun, Hawaiian coleslaw, ranch potatoes, cookie
Contact
Coudersport 814-274-7887, Galeton 814-435-2864, Oswayo Valley 814-697-7178, Ulysses 814-848-9880
For after hour cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015.