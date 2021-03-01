Coudersport
March 3 – Skip-Bo
March 4 – Healthy Steps In Motion, Rack-O
March 5 – Walking Club, chair exercises
March 10 – Jigsaw puzzles
March 11 – Healthy Steps In Motion, Rummikub
March 12 – Walking Club, bingo
March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day Party so wear green, word puzzles
March 18 – Healthy Steps In Motion, Skip-Bo, pizza party 11 a.m.
March 19 – Walking Club, left-center-right game, Information and referral, center nutrition: tomato and ricotta
March 24 – Manipulation
March 25 – Healthy Steps In Motion, yahtzee
March 26 – Walking Club, blood pressure and medication checks, reminiscing game
March 31 – Root beer float day
Galeton
March 3 – Center nutrition: Choosing Healthy Meals
March 4 – Craft day: four-leaf clover
March 5 – Chair yoga 11 a.m.
March 10 – Information and referral, dominos
March 11 – CLR, puzzles
March 12 – Chair yoga 11 a.m.
March 17 – Public bingo 11 a.m.
March 18 – Card games
March 19 – Chair yoga 11 a.m.
March 24 – Dirty bingo
March 25 – Monthly meeting 11 a.m.
March 26 – Chair yoga 11 a.m.
March 31 – Trivia, puzzles
Oswayo Valley
Coffee’s up - 9:30 a.m. – everyone is welcome
March 1 – NCAA Poke game begins, exercise 10 a.m., ‘Pong’ raffle begins, “Lion or Lamb” history
March 2 – Crafts with Chris 10:30 a.m., quilters for Betty’s Boutique
March 3 – Bingo 10:30-11:45 a.m., center nutrition
March 8 – Exercise 10 a.m., “Girls Day Away” 10:30 leave
March 9 – Crafts with Chris 10 a.m., sports boosters meeting at 7 p.m.
March 10 – Bingo 10:30-11:45 a.m., set-up for paint party
March 15 – Exercise 10 a.m., going to Ireland trip 10:30 a.m.
March 16 – Guys date: car show and lunch, Crafts with Michelle and Chris
March 17 – “Wearin’ of the Green” party, bingo 10:30 a.m.
March 22 – Exercise 10 a.m., information and referral program
March 23 – Crafts with Chris, card shower for Sue Taylor
March 24 – Bingo 10:30 a.m., nowling 6:30 p.m.
March 29 – Exercise 10 a.m., virtual “explore” presentation 10:30 a.m.
March 30 – Crafts with Chris 10:30 a.m., Rathbun Maple Farm 1 p.m.
March 31 – Bingo 10:30-11:45 a.m., balloon launch and card shower as Jack Pease is ‘90 years young’
OV dates to remember - March 11, Paint and Sip Party 6:30 p.m., March 17, Norton Scholarship Meeting at 3:30 p.m.
Ulysses
March 1 – Wii, Exercise with Donna, Puzzles with Frank
March 2 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte
March 3 – Bingo, Hug Club meeting
March 8 – Wii, Exercise with Donna, information and referral, Puzzles with Frank
March 9 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte
March 10 – Bingo
March 15 – Wii, Exercise with Donna, Puzzles with Frank
March 16 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte
March 17 – Bingo, St. Patty’s Day
March 22 – Wii, Exercise with Donna, Puzzles with Frank
March 23 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte
March 24 – Bingo
March 29 – Wii, Exercise with Donna, Puzzles with Frank
March 30 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte
March 31 – Bingo, blood pressure checks
Dates to remember
March 14 – Daylight Savings Time. Change your clocks and spring forward
March 28 – Palm Sunday
Menu
Sponsored by the Potter County Human Services and Area Agency on Aging, all menus are subject to change. The suggested donation is $3.
March 1 - Baked ziti with cheese topping, meatballs marinara, tossed salad with cucumber and dressing, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit
March 2 - Chicken caesar club on a bun with lettuce, tomato, cheese and condiment, creamy broccoli soup with crackers, blushed pears
March 3 - Salisbury steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread, pineapple delight, birthday cake
March 4 - Barbecue pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, lima beans, white bread, sliced apples
March 5 - Lasagna with meat sauce and mozzarella topping, tossed salad with cucumber and dressing, breadstick, diced peaches
March 8 - Chicken and biscuit, pepper slaw, warm peaches
March 9 - Open face hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, white bread, applesauce
March 10 - Baked meatloaf marinara with mozzarella topping, garlic whipped potatoes parmesan corn, wheat bread, banana pudding
March 11 - Sweet and sour roasted pork loin, blended rice pilaf, green beans, dinner roll, mixed fruit
March 12 - Tuna salad on a bun, creamy cauliflower soup with crackers, blushed pears
March 15 - Center cut pork loin with gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, lima beans, white bread, sliced apples
March 16 - Soft tortilla shell chicken taco with lettuce and cilantro lime crème sauce, seasoned corn and black beans, seasoned rice, mandarin oranges
March 17 - Corned beef and cabbage, parsley potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, lime sherbet
March 18 - Turkey reuben on a bun (turkey/kraut/cheese), creamy vegetable chowder with crackers, mixed fruit
March 19 - Lemon pepper chicken with gravy, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple
March 22 - Salmon, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple
March 23 - Pot roast with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, Italian bread, cookie
March 24 - Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, peas, wheat bread, mixed fruit
March 25 - Mango barbecue chicken breast brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread, warm apple cranberry crisp
March 26 - Mushroom cheeseburger on a bun, creamy potato soup with crackers, mandarin oranges
March 29 - Vegetable lasagna roll topped with vegetable cream sauce, tossed salad with cucumber and dressing, dinner roll, diced peaches
March 30 - Kielbasa with kraut topping on a hot dog bun, cheesy potatoes, green beans, applesauce
March 31 - Warm roast beef sandwich on a bun with cheese and aujus, homemade vegetable soup with crackers, mixed fruit
Contact information
Coudersport – 814-274-7887, Galeton – 814-435-2864, Oswayo Valley – 814-697-7178, Ulysses – 814-848-9880. For after hour cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015