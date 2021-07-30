Activities
Coudersport
Aug. 3 – National Watermelon Day
Aug. 4 – Guest Speaker: Northwest Savings Bank on “Identity Theft and Closing Out Accounts”
Aug. 5 – Exercise with bands and weights with music
Aug. 6 – Wii bowling
Aug. 11 – Bingo
Aug. 12 – Manipulation, fire erill
Aug. 13 – Walking Club, annual pizza party at CARP Park 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free with membership/non-members $5 each (Ask Sue about becoming a member)
Aug. 18 – Reminiscing with photo albums
Aug. 19 – Mix and match mystery game 10:15 to noon
Aug. 20 – Walking Club, Skip-Bo, information and referral on how to pick a watermelon, nutrition/center nutrition on blackberry cobbler
Aug. 25 – Yahtzee, fire drill
Aug. 26 – Puzzle race
Aug. 27 – Walking Club, blood pressure and medication checks, craft day (decoupage)
Galeton
Aug. 4 – Center nutrition on “Added Sugars and Your Health”
Aug. 5 – LCR, puzzles
Aug. 6 – Chair yoga at 11 a.m.
Aug. 11 – Public bingo at 11 a.m.
Aug. 12 – Five Crowns, puzzles
Aug. 13 – Chair Yoga at 11 a.m.
Aug. 18 – Dirty bingo at 11 a.m.
Aug. 19 – Trivia, puzzles, information and referral
Aug. 20 – Chair yoga at 11 a.m.
Aug. 25 – Monthly meeting at 11 a.m.
Aug. 26 – LCR, puzzles
Aug. 27 – Chair yoga at 11 a.m.
Oswayo Valley
Coffee’s up - 9:30 a.m.; everyone is welcome.
Aug. 2 – Exercise
Aug. 3 – Caren’s Crafts, cards 1 p.m.
Aug. 4 – Bingo, center nutrition
Aug. 9 – Exercise
Aug. 10 – Caren’s Crafts, cards 1 p.m.
Aug. 11 – Bingo
Aug. 16 – Exercise, blood pressure checks
Aug. 17 – Caren’s Crafts, cards 1 p.m.
Aug. 18 – Bingo
Aug. 23 – Exercise, information and referral program
Aug. 24 – Caren’s Crafts, cards 1 p.m.
Aug. 25 – Bingo
Aug. 30 – Exercise
Aug. 31 – Caren’s Crafts, cards 1 p.m.
Upcoming events at center: Aug. 1-7 at the fair, Aug. 12 is a garden party for OV female staff, Aug. 14 is participation in the GloWalk in Roulette.
Ulysses
Computer help with Jerry
Aug. 2 – Wii, Exercise with Donna
Aug. 3 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte
Aug. 4 – Surprise activity
Aug. 9 – Wii, Exercise with Donna, going to Perma Stone for lunch
Aug. 10 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte
Aug. 11 –Bingo
Aug. 16 – Wii, Exercise with Donna, information and referral
Aug. 17 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte
Aug. 18 – Bingo
Aug. 23 – Wii, Exercise with Donna
Aug. 24 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte
Aug. 25 – Bingo
Aug. 30 – Wii, Exercise with Donna
Aug. 31 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte
Menu
The menu is subject to change. Suggested meal donation is $3.
Aug. 2 - Spaghetti and meatballs, parmesan cheese, Italian green beans, italian bread, fruit mix
Aug. 3 - Baked haddock with white wine sauce, tartar sauce, confetti rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, cinnamon applesauce
Aug. 4 - Cheeseburger on a bun, barbecue butterbeans, potato salad, fresh cantaloupe, birthday cake
Aug. 5 - Chicken Cobb salad (dice chicken, egg, bacon bit, cheddar cheese over mixed greens), barley veggie soup with crackers., dinner roll, sunset peaches
Aug. 6 - Pulled pork sandwich on a bun, Hawaiian coleslaw, ranch potatoes, cookie
Aug. 9 - Baked breaded chicken cutlet, scalloped potatoes, peas, white bread, fruited gelatin
Aug. 10 - Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato on a bun, lentil soup with crackers, fresh orange
Aug. 11 - Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, wax beans, wheat bread, cookie
Aug. 12 - Roasted Pork with
mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, carrots, wheat bread, pineapple delight
Aug. 13 - Sweet sausage minestrone (peppers, onions, zucchini, tomatoes) over bowtie pasta, tossed salad with cucumber and dressings, dinner roll, fresh watermelon
Aug. 16 - Fiesta chicken salad (fajita chicken, cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream), mixed greens with tortilla strips, tortilla soup with crackers, dinner roll, plum
Aug. 17 - Baked chicken cordon bleu sandwich, parmesan potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, strawberry shortcake
Aug. 18 - Pot roast, whipped potatoes and gravy, carrots, wheat bread, sliced pears
Aug. 19 - Chicken Parmesan with marinara and cheese topping, rotini pasta with sauce, corn, wheat bread, plum
Aug. 20 - Warm roast beef sandwich with mozzarella on a bun, roasted parmesan redskins, green beans, fresh banana
Aug. 23 - Creamy chicken salad on croissant with lettuce and tomato, broccoli soup with crackers, honeydew
Aug. 24 - Kielbasa with sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, gelatin
Aug. 25 - Tuna noodle casserole, tossed salad with
egg, bacon bit, cheddar cheese and dressings, wheat bread, sliced peaches
Aug. 26 - Roasted sliced turkey, whipped potatoes with gravy, . mixed vegetables, wheat bread, cookie
Aug. 27 - Barbecue riblet, summer potato and
corn chowder with crackers, cornbread square, pears
Aug. 30 - Baked cabbage roll with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, corn and pimentos, wheat bread, fresh orange
Aug. 31 - Chili Cheese hot dog on a bun (chili and cheddar cheese), macaroni salad - green beans, cinnamon applesauce
Contact
Coudersport 814-274-7887, Galeton 814-435-2864,
Oswayo Valley 814-697-7178, Ulysses 814-848-9880, for after hour cancellations only 814-544-4015