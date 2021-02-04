There are no activities currently at the Senior Centers due to COVID precautions. All lunches are ‘grab and go’. If you have further questions, call 814-544-7315.
February menu
Meals provided by the Potter County Human Services and Area Agency on Aging. The menu is subject to change. The suggested donation is $3.
Feb. 1 — Mushroom cheeseburger on a bun, creamy potato soup with crackers, pears
Feb. 2 — Mango barbecue chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread, warm apple cranberry crisp
Feb. 3 — Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, peas, wheat bread, mixed fruit, birthday cake
Feb. 4 — Baked crab cake on a bun, cheesy twists, baked beans, peaches
Feb. 5 — Pot roast with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, Italian bread, cookie
Feb. 8 — Lasagna with meat sauce and mozzarella topping, tossed salad with cucumber and dressing, breadstick, diced peaches
Feb. 9 — Warm ham and cheese sandwich on a bun, creamy tomato bisque with crackers, pineapple tidbits
Feb. 10 — Red chili, tossed salad with tomato and dressing, baked potato with margarine, mini biscuit, cookie
Feb. 11 — Pulled turkey and stuffing with gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, applesauce
Feb. 12 — Hot dog with kraut topping on a bun, cheesy potatoes, green beans, Mandarin oranges
Feb. 15 — Centers closed
Feb. 16 — Harvest alfredo chicken over bowtie pasta, tossed salad with tomato and dressing, Italian bread, sliced apples
Feb. 17 — Egg salad sandwich on a bun, Italian wedding soup, with crackers, mixed fruit
Feb. 18 — Country fried chicken with creamy gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, pears
Feb. 19 — Warm roast beef sandwich on a bun with cheese and au jus, homemade vegetable soup with crackers, mixed fruit
Feb. 22 — Breaded fish sandwich on a bun, macaroni and cheese, green beans, Mandarin oranges
Feb. 23 — Cottage pie (stewed beef and veggies in gravy topped with buttered mashed), coleslaw, biscuit, warm cinnamon applesauce
Feb. 24 — Creamy chicken divan over white rice, tossed salad with tomato and dressing, breadstick, warm peaches
Feb. 25 — Baked ham with fruit sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, warm beets white bread, sliced apples
Feb. 26 — Vegetable lasagna roll topped with vegetable cream sauce, tossed salad with cucumber and dressing, dinner roll, pineapple delight
Senior centers phone numbers
Coudersport – 814-274-7887, Galeton – 814-435-2864, Oswayo Valley – 814-697-7178, Ulysses – 814-848-9880
For after-hour cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015.