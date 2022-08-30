Coudersport

Sept. 1 – Setup (books and puzzles) for yard sale – making sloppy joes

Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 – Setup for Yard sale – making mac and cheese, hot dogs

Sept. 5 – Labor Day. All centers closed.

Sept. 7 –“Highway Safety” 11 a.m. with Josh Woods

Sept. 8 – Wii bowling

Sept. 9 – Skip-Bo

Sept. 14 – Corn hole, chair exercise

Sept. 15 – Manipulation

Sept. 16 – Rack-O, LCR

Sept. 21 – Yahtzee, dominoes, Renee Johnston Baugh speaking at 11 a.m. “Diabetic Management’

Sept. 22 – Exercise with bands and weights

Sept. 23 – Information and referral: Shingle Vaccine, Nutrition: “Veggie Noodles,” Center Nutrition: Protein “Do Veggies Have Enough”

Sept. 28 –Reminiscing “1970”

Sept. 29 – Skip-Bo

Sept. 30 – Blood pressure, med checks, word games falling leaves. Festival 2– 6 p.m. – Raffling off $1,000 cash and baked goods

Galeton

Sept. 1 – Games, exercise

Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 – Games, CLR, blood pressure checks with Pauline

Sept. 5 – Labor Day. All centers closed.

Sept. 7 – Games UNO Attack

Sept. 8 – Information and referral: Healthy Lifestyle ‘Thankfulness’

Sept. 9 – Annual picnic; bring a dish to pass

Sept. 14 – Exercise, puzzles, games

Sept. 15 – Crafts, Water – The Forgotten Nutrient

Sept. 16 – Trivia by Darlene

Sept. 21 – Games, exercise

Sept. 22 – Get ready for Fall Festival, monthly meeting

Sept. 23 – Exercise, games

Sept. 28 – Games, ABC’s of 5-9 per day

Sept. 29 – Public bingo 10:30 a.m.; bring a friend

Sept. 30 – Sing-a-long

Oswayo Valley

Coffee’s up at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

Sept. 5 – Labor Day. All centers closed.

Sept. 6 – Craft Day: Horse Races

Sept. 7 – Boingp

Sept. 12 – Exercise, center nutrition

Sept. 13 – Crafts and “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”

Sept. 14 – Bingo, information and referral program

Sept. 19 – Exercise, blood pressures with Juanita

Sept. 20 – Crafts

Sept. 21 – Bingo, First Day of Autumn Party

Sept. 26 – Exercise

Sept. 27 – Crafts

Sept. 28 – Bingo, World Series program, Dedication Day for members that have passed away.

Upcoming events: Sept. 27, Christmas Festival committee meeting; all month, prepping for Wine Walk in October

Ulysses

Computer help with Jerry

Sept. 5 – Labor Day. All centers closed.

Sept. 6 – Crafts with Charlotte

Sept. 7 – Bingo

Sept. 12 – Exercise with Donna, walking, Center Nutrition: Hummus – Take a Little Dip

Sept. 13 – Crafts with Charlotte

Sept. 14 – Bingo, Senior 2 Senior Computer Class 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 19 – Exercise with Donna, Walking, Information and referral: 3 Strategies for Summer Exercise

Sept. 20 – Crafts with Charlotte

Sept. 21 – Bingo, Senior 2 Senior Computer Class

Sept. 26 – Exercise with Donna, walking

Sept. 27 – Crafts with Charlotte

Sept. 28 – Blood pressure checks, bingo, Senior 2 Senior Computer Class

Menu

Menu is subject to change. Suggested donation is $3.

Sept. 1 — Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin

Sept. 2 — Meatball hoagie on a roll, parmesan noodles, green beans, seasonal fresh fruit

Sept. 5 -Labor Day. All centers closed.

Sept. 6 — Egg salad sandwich on whole wheat with lettuce and tomato, tomato soup with crackers, pudding

Sept. 7 — Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, wheat bread, cookie

Sept. 8 — Hearty beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, seasonal fresh fruit

Sept. 9 — Pineapple glazed ham balls, sweet potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread, sliced pears

Sept. 12 — Fiesta chicken burrito bowl (chicken breast, salsa, cheddar jack), cilantro lime rice, black beans, mandarin oranges

Sept. 13 — Honey garlic pork loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower, sliced apples, cookie

Sept. 14 — Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, white bread, birthday cake

Sept. 15 — Chef Salad (mixed greens with ham, tomato, cheddar, and egg), vegetable barley soup with crackers, dinner roll, warm peach crumble

Sept. 16 — Smothered roast beef, scalloped potatoes, peas and onions, white bread, mandarin oranges

Sept. 19 — Supreme pizza casserole, tossed salad with dressing, green beans, white bread, applesauce

Sept. 20 — Sweet and sour chicken with sauce, white rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, mixed fruit

Sept. 21 — Glazed ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll, pudding

Sept. 22 — Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit

Sept. 23 — Homemade tuna salad sandwich on white bread with lettuce and tomato, bean soup with crackers, seasonal fresh fruit

Sept. 26 — Creamy chicken biscuit, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, cookie

Sept. 27 — Barbecue pork ribette, sweet potato bites, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight

Sept. 28 — Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato on a roll, creamy potato soup with crackers, seasonal fresh fruit

Sept. 29 — Hot turkey sandwich with gravy on white bread, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, cookie

Sept. 30 — Creamy vegetable lasagna, shredded mozzarella, tossed salad with dressing garlic breadstick, mixed fruit

Senior centers phone numbers

Coudersport 814-274-7887, Galeton 814-435-2864, OV 814 -697-7178, Ulysses 814-848-9880. For after hour cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015.