If you have an interest in gardening, a desire to learn more about horticulture and a commitment to community service, consider training to become a Master Gardener in Potter County.
Erin Appleby, a current Master Gardener in Potter County, is hoping that more people to come on board. Currently, she helps maintain a pollinator garden and would love another “green thumb” or two to join her efforts. Appleby also mentioned that there is a Garden Hotline that could benefit from some other knowledgeable volunteers.
Appleby is excited to welcome new people into the program. She thinks having a Spring Plant Sale, Ask a Master Gardener booth at the local farmers market and a Master Gardener booth at the Potter County Fair would be welcome endeavors. There are so many community centered workshops, presentations and events that could happen with a little help from other like-minded individuals.
In Potter County, classes are scheduled to start the week of Jan. 3, 2022 and will continue through May. Access to an internet connection and a computer, tablet or smartphone is required.
For questions or additional information, contact Amy Strong, Master Gardener program assistant, at als7485@psu.edu or visit https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/potter/becoming-a-master-gardener-potter-county.