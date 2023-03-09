This month, 245 teams from 208 high schools across Pennsylvania will be competing in district and regional levels of the Pennsylvania Bar Association Statewide High School Mock Trial Competition sponsored by the association’s Young Lawyers Division.
Among the teams participating in the 2023 Statewide Mock Trial Competition are Coudersport Jr./Sr. High School, Oswayo Valley High School, Otto Eldred High School and Port Allegany High School.
Now in its 40th year, Pennsylvania’s mock trial program is one of the largest in the nation.
During the competition, eight-member student teams are given the opportunity to argue both sides of the case before a judge. The students, who play the roles of lawyers, witnesses, plaintiffs and defendants, are assisted by teacher coaches and lawyer advisors. Lawyers and community leaders serve as jurors and sometimes judges. The juries determine the winners in each trial based on the teams’ abilities to prepare their cases, present arguments and follow court rules.
At the conclusion of the local competitions, 14 high school mock trial teams will advance to the PBA Statewide Mock Trial Championships, March 24 and 25.
The winning team of the state championship will represent Pennsylvania in the national mock trial finals to be held in-person May 18-20 in Little Rock, Ark.
This year’s case determines whether a man who participated in an obstacle race and disappeared in the muddy water after “walking the plank” in an abandoned ship obstacle assumed his own risk, or if the event organizers were at fault for negligence.
For more information about the 2023 PBA Statewide Mock Trial Championships and to read this year’s case, visit www.pabar.org/site/For-the-Public/Mock-Trial-Competition. Interested volunteers should email maria.engles@pabar.org or call 800-932-0311, extension 2223.