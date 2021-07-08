Potter County organizations dedicated to veterans have teamed up to raise money for a vehicle to transport vets to and from healthcare appointments.
“Many appointments are in Wellsboro, Buffalo, Bath, etc. and are hard to reach for a veteran who is without transportation,” reads a flyer advertising an upcoming fundraiser. “Your local veteran groups will all be chipping in to maintain the effort, but we need your help to make the initial investment.”
A Chicken and Rib Barbeque is Saturday, July 17, 1-5 p.m. at the Potter Post 192 American Legion, 2 Buffalo St., Coudersport. Chicken is $12, ribs are $14 and a dish of both meats are $19. All come with mac and cheese, beans, slaw and dessert.
The food is available for eat-in or take-out and will be served until gone. For tickets, call the Legion at 814-274-7560 or stop in to the facility in Coudersport.
At 1 p.m. July 17, tickets will be drawn for a Veterans Classic Raffle. Tickets are $10 each with 600 available at the American Legions in Coudersport, Shinglehouse and Ulysses, and VFW posts in Galeton and Austin.
Prizes include a Mossberg Ulti-Mag 835 12 gauge, Blackstone griddle with electric air fryer and hood, VAULTEK VT20i biometric handgun, Kobalt electric chainsaw, Bass Pro Shops Extreme Spinning Combo, Walker’s Razor Patriot Series electronic muff, rechargeable flashlight, Frosty Hollow Bed & Breakfast two-night stay, Tea Room Cafe $50 gift card and Red Horse Grill $50 gift card.