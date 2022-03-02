The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is committed to assisting stakeholders across the six-county region with identifying and securing federal and state resources that strengthen the communities of north central Pennsylvania.
Completing North Central’s online Project Profile questionnaire is the first step for local officials to pursue project funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission and other state and federal partners.
The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest in building community capacity and strengthening economic growth in Appalachia. Local Development Districts, like North Central, work in partnership with the ARC to promote regional strategies for collaboration, progress, and prosperity.
When applicants submit a two-page Project Profile, it helps the staff at North Central learn about upcoming projects that are important to the region’s communities. Each year, ARC-funded projects leverage additional public funding for the development of access roads, business expansion, healthcare upgrades, water and sewer upgrades, student development, job creation and retention, and more. These projects have led to improvements in the region’s health, education and workforce, as well as the tax base of local municipalities.
Projects must serve businesses and residents in one or more of the region’s six counties: Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter. Profiles may be submitted online at http://www.ncentral.com/call-for-projects/. The deadline to submit Project Profiles is 4 p.m. March 25 but the commission will accept rolling submissions and work with applicants to cultivate their projects to a state of readiness.
The simple, self-explanatory two-page Project Profile form collects basic information about projects, including contact information, project description, type and readiness, regional impact, project partners and total project costs.
While not all projects will be selected to receive funding, it is important for North Central to learn about all the communities’ priorities so it can share these needs with state and federal partners. As projects are reviewed, the staff can discuss them with other agencies/partners and help to better cultivate projects for future funding cycles.
For questions or further information regarding Project Profile submissions, contact Sherry Dumire, Brittany Wortman or Amy Kessler or 814-773-3162.