The final Property Tax/Rent Rebate clinics hosted by Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) will be held next week; however, assistance will continue to be available at his district offices in Bradford and Coudersport.

“We appreciate the opportunity to assist area senior citizens with obtaining these helpful rebates,” Causer said. “If you think you may be eligible, please stop by one of the remaining clinics or contact my offices for help.”

Next week’s schedule is as follows:

Monday, March 7 - Bradford Senior Center, 60 Campus Drive, Bradford, 9:30-11 a.m.

Thursday, March 10 - Coudersport Senior Center, 165 Route 6 West, Coudersport, 10 a.m. to noon

There is no charge for these services, and no appointment is required.

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Revenue Department automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.

People who are unable to attend a clinic may also obtain assistance from any of Causer’s local offices in Bradford at 78 Main St., first floor, telephone 814-362-4400; Coudersport, 107 S. Main St., Room 1, telephone 814-274-9769; or Kane, 55 Fraley St., telephone 814-837-0880.

The deadline to apply for a rebate is June 30. Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law. Additional information, as well as claim forms and a link to apply online, are available at www.RepCauser.com.