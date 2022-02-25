Applications for the 2021 Property Tax/Rent Rebate program are now available, and Rep. Martin Causer is reminding area residents that free assistance is available through his local offices as well as an ongoing series of Property Tax/Rent Rebate clinics in several communities.

“We’ve had a great turnout during this first week of clinics, and people are really appreciative of the assistance with getting these much-needed rebates,” Causer said.

Next week’s schedule is as follows:

Monday, Feb. 28 - Port Allegany Senior Center, 216 N. Main St., Port Allegany – 9:30-11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 1 - Kane Senior Center, 100 N. Fraley St., Kane – 1-3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2 - Emporium Senior Center, 105 E. Fourth St., Emporium – 9:30-11:30 a.m. (Appointments preferred. Call 814-486-3707.)

The clinics will conclude with sessions on Monday, March 7, at the Bradford Senior Center from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Thursday, March 10, at the Coudersport Senior Center from 10 a.m. to noon.

There is no charge for these services, and no appointment is required.

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Revenue Department automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.

People who are unable to attend a clinic may also obtain assistance from any of Causer’s local offices in Bradford at 78 Main St., first floor, 814-362-4400; Coudersport, 107 S. Main St., Room 1, 814-274-9769; or Kane, 55 Fraley St., 814-837-0880.

The deadline to apply for a rebate is June 30. Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law. Additional information, as well as claim forms and a link to apply online, are available at https://www.revenue.pa.gov/IncentivesCreditsPrograms/PropertyTaxRentRebateProgram/Pages/default.aspx.