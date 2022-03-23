The Pennsylvania Departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation joined a community litter cleanup as part of the spring Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign and encouraged residents, local leaders and businesses across the state to do the same in their communities.

DEP Waste Management Director Ali Tarquino Morris and PennDOT Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser participated in a litter cleanup event in Waynesboro in Franklin County. They joined Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, the borough council, Mainstreet Waynesboro, and Waynesboro High School National Honor Society students in picking up trash.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful coordinates the statewide Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign each spring and fall. Gloves, trash bags and safety vests are provided by PennDOT and DEP. In addition, DEP and the Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association sponsor no- or low-cost trash disposal for registered events at participating landfills for the month of April.

Volunteering is easy. People can organize their own local event and register it at Pick Up Pennsylvania, or can sign up to participate in an already registered event. So far, 290 events are registered, with an estimated 21,000 volunteers.

Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians, including Scout troops, businesses, watershed organizations, Trout Unlimited, Rod and Gun Clubs, and others, have participated in Pick Up Pennsylvania events for over 20 years.

Groups in PennDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program, which involves volunteers cleaning roadsides year-round, are longtime participants. Adopt A Highway volunteers collect litter on a two-mile section of state highway at least twice a year. In 2021, the program had over 4,250 participating groups, more than 103,300 registered volunteers, and nearly 8,800 miles of adopted state-maintained roadways.

Governor Tom Wolf announced the first ever statewide Littering Action Plan last fall. Reflecting the work of more than 100 stakeholders from state and local government, community organizations, businesses, and the legislature, the plan specifies many ways that all entities and individuals can prevent littering.

DEP is advancing a new rulemaking to provide convenient and affordable access to waste disposal and recycling services in rural areas of Pennsylvania, so that it is easier for all Pennsylvanians to responsibly dispose of their waste and recycling, rather than littering or illegal dumping.

Learn more at www.dep.pa.gov/Business/Land/Waste/littering/Pages/Litter-Action-Plan.aspx.