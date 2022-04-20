The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission has been working on the Regional Greenways and Active Transportation Plan for the six-county planning region that includes Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter counties which began in August 2021.

This integrated plan examines various methods by which greenways and active transportation networks can be achieved for North Central Pennsylvania.

As a part of the project, a project website has been created and will evolve with updated information as the project progresses. The website is accessible via https://bit.ly/NCGPA2022.

To further engage the residents and stakeholders of the North Central Pennsylvania region, an interactive online mapping tool (under the ‘Participate’ tab within the project website) is being used to garner feedback on specific locations of known concerns (missing sidewalk connections), potential connections (opportunities to connect a trail to a park) or long-term aspirations.

In addition to the online tools, the design team will be attending various community events across the region, which will be posted on the project website when confirmed.

As of the date of this release, Visioning Sessions have been held with each of the six counties to discuss the concerns, aspirations and desires of each individual county related to greenways, trails and active transportation.

From these discussions and the first two Steering Committee meetings, the commission has started to develop some overarching goals of the project, inclusive of active transportation (improving sidewalk connections within population centers), connecting trail segments which are currently disconnected from other trail networks, and enhancing the abundance of recreational amenities that exist in the region.

As recommendations and projects are identified, it will be a priority to list a variety of projects which range from small-scale and short-term to large-scale and long-term which will fit in an assortment of funding opportunities year to year.

Find out more about North Central at www.ncentral.com.