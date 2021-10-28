Free PA and candidates for the Coudersport Area and Austin school district boards of education are hosting a “Meet the Candidates” event from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at Kightlinger Motors.

These candidates support the parents right to choose whether their child will wear a mask or not. Other concerns are mandated student vaccinations and Critical Race Theory.

The event will include a bonfire, trick or treating for the kids, face painting and a hot dog roast.

Four write-in candidates — three for Coudersport and one in Austin — are being introduced:

  • Heidi Fink in Ward 1, Coudersport
  • Ken Johnston in Ward 2, Coudersport
  • Lillian Cowburn in Ward 3, Coudersport
  • Vincent Earle in Region II, Austin

Organizers also support the re-election of Kevin Gledhill in Ward 1, Coudersport.

This is a free event. For more information, call 814-435-6548.

Trending Food Videos