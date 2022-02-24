The Austin Cub Scout Pack 524 invites the public to attend their Pinewood Derby Race and Cake Auction which will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the gymnasium of the Austin Area School.
The Pinewood Derby is the wood car racing event of Scouts BSA. With the help of adults, Scouts design, build and decorate an unpowered, unmanned miniature cars from wood. Each kit contains a block of pine wood, plastic wheels and metal axles.
Through the process of building and racing the car, the Cub Scout experiences a sense of accomplishment and the excitement of competition, while learning good sportsmanship and having fun. By attending the race, the community can support this process and encourage the children in their efforts.
The annual cake auction will be held in conjunction with the Pinewood Derby on Sunday. Each Scout, with the help of a caring adult, will bake and decorate a cake to be sold, auction-style, with proceeds to help pay for summer camp for the Cub Scouts.
All members of the community are welcome to attend this event. Derby car weigh-in will begin at 5 p.m.
For more information about the event, contact Cubmaster Deb Barr at 814-558-7531.