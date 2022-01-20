The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College recognizes the difficulties faced by EMS and fire service organizations related to recruitment, training and retention of first responders throughout Pennsylvania. To better assist emergency services organizations accomplish their training goals, NPRC has taken steps to become an accredited EMS Educational Training Institute.
The 68-hour Emergency Medical Responder program presents the technical knowledge and skills necessary for certification as a Basic Emergency Medical Responder. Students are introduced to various lifesaving skills including CPR, airway management, patient assessment, basic medical and trauma care, and more.
This course meets Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 24 to March 23, from 5-9 p.m. at the Seneca Highlands CTC in Port Allegany, in addition to other sites. The course fee is $475 per person.
To learn more, email workforcedev@rrcnpa.org or call 844-350-7729.