The Northern PA Regional College’s spring 2022 semester begins Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 and registration opens soon.
More than 30 courses are being offered including: Cyber Crime, Business and Professional Communication, Industrial Safety, Child Development and many more. These courses are part of six associate degrees – Applied Technology, Business Administration, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Liberal Studies, and Social Sciences.
If someone is not interested in pursuing an associate degree at this time, they can choose the course or courses they need for personal or professional development or take courses to transfer towards a degree program at another college or university.
These courses are perfect for recent high school graduates, mid-career adults seeking to advance in their career or begin a new one, and even current high school juniors and seniors who meet eligibility requirements and want to earn college credits while still in high school.
This program is designed to be affordable, with state funding helping to keep tuition costs low. Students with a high school diploma or GED pay just $185 per credit. Current high school students pay just $60 per credit. Financial aid and scholarship opportunities are available.
The courses are offered at the Education Council’s Coudersport and Port Allegany offices, as well as more than 20 additional locations throughout northwest and north central Pennsylvania. Instructors teach classes live (real-time) and interactive television allows all students to simultaneously view and interact with each other.
Registration opened Nov. 15 for the spring semester, and the registration deadline is Jan. 14, 2022. For more information, contact Monica Schloder, student engagement specialist, at mschloder@rrcnpa.org or call 814-331-6857. You can also contact the NPRC Admissions Office at admissions@rrcnpa.org or call 814-230-9010.