The PA Route 6 Alliance invites individuals and groups from across its 11-county PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor to join them October 5-6 in the Heritage Community of Corry for the 2023 Educational Workshop, Annual Meeting and “Do 6” Awards Program.
The event kicks off with the Educational Workshop on Thursday, October 5 in Corry. Guided by input from the corridor’s 20 PA Heritage Communities, the Alliance has planned educational workshops covering such topics as active transportation, adaptive reuse, historic preservation, remote working, and more. Special guests and speakers include Melinda Meyer from Preservation Erie, Bill Callahan from Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Association, Abbi Peters from The PA Wilds Centers, Sam Pearson from Pennsylvania Downtown Center, and Erie County business professionals.
Following the workshop will be a walking tour of Downtown Corry and a farm-to-table dinner at 3 Pillarz Farm served up by executive chef Betsy Grinder of Your Daily Serving.
On Friday, October 6, the Annual Meeting and presentation of the “Do 6” awards will be hosted at The Fork and Barrel Restaurant in Corry. This year’s keynote address will be delivered by Jeff Siegler of Revitalize or Die.
Register for the 2023 PA Route 6 Educational Workshop & Annual Meeting online at https://www.paroute6.com/2023-annual-meeting. Attendees may register for one or both days. There is a fee which includes lunch. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.
For more information, or to learn how you could sponsor this event, contact PA Route 6 Alliance at info@paroute6.com or call 814-435-7706.