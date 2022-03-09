The Potter County Education Council, Tri-Co Connections, the Potter County Human Services Area Agency on Aging, the Seneca Highlands CTC and local school districts continue to partner to provide the Seniors 2 Seniors program county-wide.
This program partners high school students who teach senior citizens about basic computer skills, digital literacy and cybersecurity so they have the skills and knowledge to utilize the many benefits of high-speed internet.
The local high school students volunteer to provide on-site support to each adult who participates in the course.
The Seniors 2 Seniors technology course is being offered at each of the four senior centers in Potter County on a six-week rotating schedule, meeting on Wednesdays from 12:45–1:45 p.m. (following the school districts’ calendars), throughout the 2022-2023 school year.
The first Seniors 2 Seniors course at the Coudersport Senior Center will be ending on March 30. Remaining courses will be offered at the Shinglehouse Senior Center April 13–May 18, the Ulysses Senior Center Sept. 14–Oct. 19 and then at the Galeton Senior Center Oct. 26–Dec. 7 (no meeting Nov. 23).
The deadline to register for the Shinglehouse course is Monday, April 11.
Register yourself, a parent or grandparent by calling the Potter County Education Council at 814-274-4877 or by stopping by the Potter County Education’s Coudersport office at 5 Water Street.