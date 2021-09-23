On Oct. 4, the Workforce Development Division of the Northern PA Regional College (NPRC) will open registration for Fall Term II, which runs from Nov. 1-Dec. 23.
Over 20 courses are being offered in applied academics, child development, emergency medical services, industrial maintenance, medical, precision machining; supervision and leadership, quality systems and operational excellence and tourism and hospitality management.
These courses are perfect for adults seeking to advance in their career or to begin a new one, and in some cases, current high school students can enroll. The courses are designed to be affordable and although many are available virtually, the Emergency Medical Responder course is being offered face-to-face at the Education Council’s Port Allegany office.
The registration deadline is Oct. 22, and classes start Nov. 1. For more information or to register, contact the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College’s Workforce Development Office at 844-350-7729 or workforcedev@rrcnpa.org.