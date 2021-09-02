Other than hearing several public comments (see a separate story this week), Potter County Commissioners handled regular business at their Aug. 25 meeting.
Will Hunt, GIS planning director, shared updates on the county’s initiative to enhance the high-speed internet service in Potter County.
Also at the meeting, commissioners approved:
• An application for Liquid Fuel Tax Funds from Coudersport Borough for $4,543.10.
• An agreement with Central Counties Youth Center and Juvenile Probation Department for housing juveniles at a rate of $300 per day for a one-year term. Transportation will be $1 per mile and $20 per hour.
• The reappointment of Ellen Russell, director of community development, to the Potter County Housing Authority to fill a new five-year term.
• The appointment of Gary Walton from Morgan AM to the Potter County Local Emergency Planning Committee, to remain for the term of his employment.
• The end of assignment for Park Glover, who served as a summer intern in the Potter County Administration Office.
• The hires of Joan Skinner and Leslie Skinner, both as part-time courthouse security guards, effective Aug. 23.
• The revised retirement date of Larry Goodwin as sheriff deputy from Aug. 20 to Oct. 1.
• An acknowledgment of the new jail warden’s salary as previously approved by the Potter County salary board.
• Training requests and related expenses paid for the following employees: Katrina Croke, secretary/clerk for the District Attorney’s office, Key Personnel Conference in State College; Nicole Larsen, Register and Recorder Director, Recorder of Deeds Conference in State College; Jake Ostrom, tax office, Act 28 of 1992 for PA Assessors in Lewisburg; Thomas Patterson, PCHS Children & Youth, Leadership Roundtable in Lewisburg and PCYA October Quarterly Meeting in Pocono Manor.The next Commissioners’ meeting is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Gunzburger Building, Coudersport. The next evening meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.