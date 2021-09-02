Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) will once again host his annual Senior Citizens Expo in Kane to provide area seniors and their family members and caregivers convenient access to a wide range of information in one convenient location.
The expo will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kane Community Center, 46 Fraley St., Kane.
“There are so many programs and services available to support our senior citizens, but it still can be difficult for people to find the help they need,” Causer said. “I hope area seniors will take advantage of the opportunity to gather a lot of helpful information in one place.”
The event is free to attend, and lunch will be provided. State, county and local exhibitors will be on hand to distribute information and answer questions about a variety of issues. Health screenings will also be offered, and door prize drawings will be held at 11:30 a.m.
Causer will also hold a third expo on Friday, Oct. 8, at the Roulette Fire Hall.
For more information about the expo, contact Causer’s Kane office at 814-837-0880. Information is also available at RepCauser.com or on Facebook at Facebook.com/RepCauser.