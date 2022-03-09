The Potter County Republican Committee will hold a meet and greet buffet to meet party candidates for U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania governor, lieutenant governor, Pennsylvania House representative.
The event begins with registration at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Coudersport Fire Department, 171 Port Allegany Road, Coudersport.
Following dinner, there will be a round robin question and answer session.
Tickets can be reserved for $25/person by contacting Kimberly Kudrick, treasurer, c/o Coudersport Service Center Inc. at 200 S. Main Street, Coudersport, by calling 814-274-9043 or emailing kudricks7@yahoo.com.