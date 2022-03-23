The Potter County Republican Committee reports a successful turnout at the “Who’s Who of 2022” meet and greet event held this past Saturday, March 19.
Various Republican candidates who will be on the May 2022 ballot attended, including those seeking office in the U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, Pa. governor and lieutenant governor, and Pa. House of Representatives.
Present were incumbent U.S. Congressman G.T. Thompson, gubernatorial candidates: Dr. Nche Zama and Charlie Gerow, lieutenant governor candidates: Chris Frye Jr. and Dr. Rick Saccone, and Pa. House of Representatives incumbent Marty Causer and challenger Robert Rossman. U.S. Senatorial candidate Jeff Bartos sent representation.
Opening remarks included the announcement that current Republican Chair Karen C. Cahilly will not seek re-election, but is instead running for state committeewoman this May. Donald Kudrick, owner of the Coudersport Service Center, will serve as the next Republican county chair.
Derek Wright catered the event.