The PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center held a virtual news conference on Tuesday, April 11 to unveil their new interactive “Clean Energy Keystone State: Renewable Energy Projects in Each of PA’s 67 Counties.”
PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center is based in Philadelphia is dedicated to protecting air, water and open spaces.
This new map highlights local renewable energy leadership in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties with examples for every region of the state.
The map includes renewable energy projects in north central PA and includes Potter, Elk, Cameron, Clinton, Jefferson, Clearfield, Centre, Indiana, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, Bedford, and Fulton counties. Embedded in the map are short descriptions of each project.
“PennEnvironment’s projects range from wind farms to small rooftop solar installations,” said Ellie Kerns, climate field organizer at PennEnvironment. “They include projects such as a solar parking canopy and an organic farm that runs on solar power.”
The total energy production generated by PennEnvirnment’s projects can power half a million homes.
The Potter County project is Big Level Wind Facility in Hector Township.
“Big Level Wind Farm is Pennsylvania’s newest wind farm, starting commercial operations in December 2019,” said Kerns.
Big Level spans approximately 6,900 acres in Hector Township, has 25 turbines and was constructed by Canadian energy company TransAlta. Microsoft has a 15-year agreement to purchase the energy.
PennEnvironment’s featured project in Tioga County is Armenia Mountain Wind Farm.
“Armenia Mountain has 67 1.5 MW wind turbines that began commercial operation in January 2010,” said Kerns. “During the construction of the wind farm, 18.5 miles of access roadways were built and improvements were made to 10 miles of town roadway. At the time it was built, the wind farm was one of the largest in Pennsylvania.”
Armenia Mountain produces enough electricity to power approximately 47,000 homes each year.
Together these two wind farms produce enough electricity to power more than 75,000 U.S. homes annually.
Representative Chris Rabb, House District 200 (D-Philadelphia), was present at the recent news conference and praised PennEnvironment’s ongoing work towards climate and clean energy.
“I am on the ag, finance, commerce and judiciary committees; they are all related directly or indirectly to climate and clean energy,” Rabb said.
“Geothermal technology, energy efficiently, all of these will help us move forward. So much of what we have to do is invest in the things that already exist and increase our literacy about moving to a 100% renewable future.
“We have all the tech we need right now to get there. We could get to 100% renewable energy by 2050 and do it in a way that is deeply equitable.”
For more information and to view the full map visit bit.ly/PAcleanenergymap.