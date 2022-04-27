The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Alumni Association will honor Rhett Kennedy ’92, former director of facilities management at Pitt-Bradford, with its Alumni Award of Distinction during Commencement ceremonies at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

“This is a true honor,” Kennedy said. “I will be forever grateful to my fellow alumni, many colleagues throughout the years and the countless students I’ve had the privilege to work and learn with during my career.”

After earning his Bachelor of Arts in communications, Kennedy earned a Master of Arts from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

His first professional role was as residence life and judicial coordinator at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

He then returned to Pitt-Bradford as director of residential life and housing.

After three years, he became assistant dean of student affairs and director of housing. The university then promoted him to associate dean in 2002.

Seven years later, the university named Kennedy director of auxiliary services for both the Bradford and Titusville campuses.

In 2020, after a national search, Kennedy became the director of facilities management. Last year, he stepped down from that position for health reasons.

In 2003, he was the first member of Pitt-Bradford’s staff to be recognized with the Chancellor’s Award for Staff Excellence in Service to the University. He also served as a member of Bradford City council from 2011-2015, overseeing the Bradford City Fire Department, ambulance services, Board of Health, and the Department of Property Maintenance.

He was a lector at St. Bernard Church, former president of the Board of Directors of the Friendship Table, past president and member of the board of the Olean (N.Y.)-Bradford Area YMCA, chairperson of the board of the Area Transportation Authority of North Central Pennsylvania, and a member and past president of the Bradford Rotary Club.

He coached the Bradford Area High School women’s tennis team and was a coach, referee and field maintenance volunteer for the Bradford Community Soccer Club.

He and his wife, Kara, live in Bradford with their sons, Brent, Hugh, Rhys and Ward.