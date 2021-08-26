Potter County is hosting a Rapid Intervention Team Advanced Training on Nov. 6 and 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. both days at the Roulette Fire Department.
Instructor Jim Misstishin will cover basic RIT team exercises including size-up, new techniques for locating and removing trapped and injured firefighters, information on recent fire fighter fatalities and recent RIT survival accounts, as well as current RIT developments.
There’s no cost for the 16-hour course, which must have 10 students to commence. Pre-register by Oct. 15 with the Potter County Department of Emergency Services at 20Mockingbird Lane, Coudersport or call 814-274-8900.